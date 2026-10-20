Kallas Calls For Moratorium On Strikes In Black Sea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She made the statement during an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Ukrinform reports.

“Russia is not winning on the battlefield in Ukraine. Instead, Putin is blatantly targeting civilians and stepping up hybrid attacks in the rest of Europe. The escalation in attacks in the Black Sea deserves specific attention,” Kallas stressed.

She emphasized that recent incidents involving Russian drones in the airspace of EU member states and attacks on civilian tankers near the Romanian coast constitute a dangerous and unacceptable escalation.

The EU High Representative said that, due to systematic strikes on Ukraine's port and agricultural infrastructure, the country is losing an estimated €60 million a day in export revenues.

Kallas recalled Ukraine's key role in global food security and noted that Russia's actions are undermining grain supplies to countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

According to Kallas, the European Union is addressing these threats along three main tracks: supporting export routes by expanding the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes initiative; strengthening security and defense by deepening maritime surveillance data-sharing, countering the mine threat, speeding up decision-making during crises and developing joint defense capabilities; and diplomatic pressure, including working with international partners to ensure freedom of navigation.

“A Black Sea arrangement would protect lives and vital supplies. Ukraine has proposed it, Russia has rejected it. This is why again diplomatic engagement must go hand in hand with sustained pressure on Moscow and support for Ukraine,” the EU High Representative stressed.

Magyar says he has no objection to Ukrainian grain transit through Hungary

As reported by Ukrinform, last Saturday, two Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jets shot down two drones that had illegally entered Romanian airspace over the Black Sea.

The Foreign Ministry said that, at Romania's initiative, a special meeting of the North Atlantic Council will be held on Tuesday to discuss defense and deterrence in the Black Sea.

Several days ago, eight people went missing after a fire broke out aboard a San Marino-flagged tanker in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania, where a series of drone attacks has recently been reported.

Photo: AA