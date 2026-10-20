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Russian Drones Attacking Energy Infrastructure In Vinnytsia Region, Causing Power Outages

Russian Drones Attacking Energy Infrastructure In Vinnytsia Region, Causing Power Outages


Date: 2026-10-20 06:07:36

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Natalia Zabolotna, Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy's air attack is ongoing. Energy infrastructure facilities in the Vinnytsia region are under attack,” Zabolotna wrote.

According to her, energy workers have been working since the night to deal with the aftermath of the strikes and restore power to people's homes.

An air raid alert remains in effect in the Vinnytsia region.

Read also: Power outages reported in 12 regions following Russian attacks

As reported, on Monday, Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure in the Vinnytsia region, leaving parts of the region and the regional capital without electricity and water.

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