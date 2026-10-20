Ukraine's Defense Forces Strike Russian Military Depots, Command Post

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Among the targets hit was a Russian army repair unit in the area of Kalmiuske in the Donetsk region. According to the General Staff, destroying such facilities makes it more difficult for the enemy to repair damaged equipment and return it to the battlefield.

Ukrainian forces also struck a command post of an invading Russian unit in the area of Fedorivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as clusters of Russian personnel in the areas of Rybalivka, Basan, Fedorivka and Mykolaivka in the Zaporizhzhia region; Zelenyi Hai, Horlivka and Selydove in the Donetsk region; and Svatove in the Luhansk region.

Ukraine's Defense Forces strike Russian drone facility, missile brigade supply depot

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 18 and overnight into October 19, Ukrainian forces struck an air defense system in Russia's Bryansk region, a Russian artillery firing position and a UAV crew position near Lyman Pershyi in the Kharkiv region, along with a number of other enemy targets.