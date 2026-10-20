Gold Loses Shine As Prices Fall In Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Gold prices in Pakistan have dropped by thousands of rupees.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola fell by Rs3,600 to Rs435,436 on the second day of the business week.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs3,086 to Rs373,316.

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Gold prices are influenced by global market trends, the value of the US dollar, economic and political conditions, and investor sentiment.

In Pakistan, the international gold price and the rupee-dollar exchange rate also play a key role in determining local gold prices.