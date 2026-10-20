Jordan Ranks 3Rd Globally In Sound Money, 50Th Overall In Economic Freedom Index

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

– Prudent Monetary Policies Anchor Stability Amid Recurring Regional Crises

– Jordan Secures 3rd Globally in Sound Money, Scoring 9.59 Out of 10

– Jordan Ranks 50th Overall Globally in Economic Freedom Index with 7.38 Score

– Kingdom Ranks 25th Worldwide in Market Regulation, Scoring 7.38 Out of 10

AMMAN, Oct. 20 (Petra) – Jordan achieved a milestone ranking in the Economic Freedom of the World 2026 Annual Report published by Canada's Fraser Institute in collaboration with the Cato Institute, securing 3rd place globally in the Sound Money pillar and placing 50th overall out of 165 evaluated countries and territories.

Based on 2024 empirical economic data, the international study awarded Jordan an overall score of 7.38 out of 10, underscoring the structural resilience of the Kingdom's monetary framework, regulatory environment, and international trade openness despite persistent regional headwinds.

The report highlights strong results across Jordan's primary policy pillars, reflecting a stable foundation for long-term economic planning: In the Sound Money pillar, Jordan achieved a score of 9.59 out of 10, ranking 3rd globally behind only Switzerland and Finland. This indicator evaluates price stability, inflation rate volatility, money supply growth management, and the legal freedom to maintain foreign currency bank accounts.

In the Regulation pillar, the Kingdom ranked 25th worldwide with a score of 7.38 out of 10, driven by efficient administrative frameworks across credit markets, labor regulations, and business licensing procedures.

In International Trade Freedom, Jordan scored 8.13 out of 10, securing 52nd place globally as a result of low tariff barriers, trade facilitation mechanisms, and capital movement flexibility.

Across the overall Economic Freedom Index, Jordan scored 7.38 out of 10, ranking 50th globally across the five composite pillars evaluating government size, legal property rights, sound money, international trade, and market regulation.

Banking expert Dr. Mohsen Abu Awad noted that achieving a 9.59 rating in Sound Money confirms the institutional durability of Jordan's financial system under Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) oversight. He explained that monetary stability minimizes price uncertainty and mitigates currency risk, fostering an environment conducive to long-term capital formation. However, Abu Awad emphasized that macroeconomic stability must be paired with broader fiscal and legislative alignment to accelerate liquidity transmission into productive industrial investments, export capacity, and domestic job creation.

Financial expert Dr. Mohammad Al-Hadab Al-Sarhan highlighted that foreign currency reserves reaching USD 28.47 billion at the end of September 2026, combined with controlled inflation, provide a substantial sovereign buffer against external supply-chain disruptions. He added that currency peg stability and predictable pricing reduce systemic risk for foreign direct investment, anchoring Jordan's position as a secure regional destination for institutional capital.

//Petra// AA