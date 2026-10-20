Zarqa Free Zone Trade Volume Reaches JOD2.789Bln As Structural Re-Exports, Capital Inflows Surge

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

– Inbound Merchandise Valuation Surges 26% to JOD 467 Million

– Outbound Goods Value Climbs 22% to Reach JOD 516 Million

– Commercial Merchandise Assignments Increase 9% to 2,961 Transactions

– Inbound Cargo Tonnage Expands 22% to 190,000 Metric Tons

– EV Transit Volume Up 23% Following Structural Market Regulations

– Digitization of 64 Core Administrative Services Completed Ahead of 2026–2027 Rollout

– Zarqa Free Zone Solidifies Position as Major Regional Trade Hub

– Modern Integrated Infrastructure Capitalizes Inflows and Diversified Investment

AMMAN, Oct. 20 (Petra) – The Zarqa Free Zone (ZFZ) recorded robust trade metrics through the end of the third quarter of 2026, generating a total gross trade turnover of JOD 2.789 billion (USD 3.93 billion). Driven by expanding re-export flows, rising cross-border transit velocity, and heightened institutional investor engagement, the figures underscore ZFZ's role as a major regional logistics and trade hub.

Macroeconomic data released through September 2026 confirms escalating commercial momentum across inbound, outbound, and re-export logistics, aligning with fiscal and regulatory reforms aimed at bolstering Jordan's current account balance and strengthening cross-border trade architecture.

During the first nine months of 2026, the aggregate valuation of goods and vehicles entering ZFZ reached JOD 1.420 billion, while outbound dispatches totaled JOD 1.369 billion. Outbound commercial flows were heavily anchored by international transit and re-exports to neighboring regional markets, which accounted for JOD 762 million.

Comparing year-over-year performance through September, gross inbound merchandise value expanded by 26 percent to reach JOD 467 million, up from JOD 371 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Total outbound merchandise dispatches registered a 22 percent increase, rising to JOD 516 million compared to JOD 423 million in Q3 2025. International re-export valuations led outbound growth, surging 36 percent to JOD 324 million, while domestic market absorption grew modestly by 4 percent to total JOD 192 million.

In physical tonnage, inbound cargo volume rose 22 percent to approximately 190,000 metric tons, while outbound freight volume expanded by an identical 22 percent to reach 204,000 metric tons. International transit tonnage accounted for 110,000 tons of the outbound total–a 25 percent increase–while domestic market releases accounted for 94,000 tons. Commercial ownership assignment transactions on general merchandise grew 9 percent to 2,961 operations, contributing to a total of 25,502 combined commercial asset transfers, which included 22,541 vehicle ownership assignments.

Total automotive inflows into ZFZ reached 71,558 units valued at JOD 953 million, while outbound dispatches totaled 65,014 units valued at JOD 853 million. Outbound vehicles were split between 26,130 units absorbed by the domestic market (JOD 415 million) and 38,884 units re-exported internationally (JOD 438 million). Re-exported electric vehicles in international transit surged 23 percent to reach 1,877 units, reflecting the market impact of the Cabinet's regulatory restructuring framework for imported vehicles, implemented in late 2025 to enforce technical compliance and safety benchmarks.

The investment footprint within ZFZ continued to broaden, with active tenancy and investment contracts reaching 2,483 agreements by the end of September 2026. The portfolio comprises 1,826 commercial agreements–including 1,431 automotive showrooms and logistics operations–alongside 191 industrial operations and 466 service-sector contracts. To optimize operational efficiency and minimize transaction friction, ZFZ management is finalizing the complete digitization of 64 core administrative services.

Scheduled for phased deployment through Q4 2026 and 2027, the digital rollout is integrated with a centralized Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. Complementary capital expenditures have been directed toward physical infrastructure upgrades, including storage unit overhauls, arterial road rehabilitations, gate automation, water distribution system upgrades, and eco-sustainable landscaping along adjoining international transit corridors.

Established in 1983 as one of the Arab world's premier free zones, the Zarqa Free Zone continues to leverage its multimodal transport connectivity and modern infrastructure to serve as a high-yield gateway for regional re-exports and institutional capital deployment.

//Petra// AA