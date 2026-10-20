DJAX Technologies Launches Adops Copilot, An AI Assistant That Answers Ad Operations Questions On Your Own Ad Stack
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dover, Delaware, October 20, 2026: DJAX Technologies today announced AdOps Copilot, an AI assistant that lets ad operations, yield and account teams ask their ad platform questions in plain English and get answers in seconds, with the numbers behind every answer.
In most ad tech companies, simple questions can take hours to answer. Why did revenue drop yesterday? Which campaigns are behind schedule? Which demand partners are timing out? Finding out often means opening several dashboards, applying filters and comparing reports or exports by hand. By the time the cause is clear, the revenue opportunity may already be lost.
AdOps Copilot connects to the systems a company already runs and answers those questions directly. It works on the customer's own ad stack, so there is no new ad server to adopt and no migration.
How teams can use it
1. Finding out why revenue or fill rate changed
Ask:“What changed in revenue and fill rate yesterday compared with last week?”
How it helps: Instead of comparing multiple reports and date ranges manually, the team asks one question and gets the relevant numbers and evidence needed to understand what changed.
2. Daily delivery checks
Ask:“Which campaigns are behind their delivery schedule today?”
How it helps: Account and ad operations teams can identify campaigns at risk during the day and investigate issues while there is still time to take corrective action.
3. Understanding performance by partner
Ask:“Why did win rate drop for our top demand partners since Monday?”
How it helps: Teams can quickly identify performance changes across demand partners without manually combining information from multiple dashboards and reports.
4. Getting the numbers behind a problem
Ask:“Show me the numbers behind that, by partner and hour.”
How it helps: Teams can move from a high-level observation to the underlying data, making it easier to investigate issues and decide what to check next.
Time savings
The common thread is time. Questions that would normally require report-building, filtering and comparing data can be asked in plain English. AdOps Copilot gives teams the answer and the evidence in one step, helping ad operations teams spend more time fixing problems and less time hunting for information.
Built for production use
. Read-only by default. It does not change campaigns or settings unless governed actions with approval are switched on.
. Credentials never reach the AI model, with data access running through controlled tools on the customer's side.
. Every question, data lookup and answer is logged for audit.
“Ad operations teams should spend their time fixing problems, not hunting for them. AdOps Copilot gives them the answer and the evidence in one step, on the platform they already use,”
Availability
AdOps Copilot is available now for ad exchanges, SSPs, DSPs, ad networks, publishers and agencies. DJAX offers it as an integration on the customer's stack or as a white-label assistant inside the customer's own platform.
About DJAX Technologies
DJAX Technologies is an ad tech engineering company with deep experience in programmatic advertising infrastructure, ad servers, ad exchanges and header bidding. It builds and integrates advertising platforms and AI tools for ad tech companies worldwide.
In most ad tech companies, simple questions can take hours to answer. Why did revenue drop yesterday? Which campaigns are behind schedule? Which demand partners are timing out? Finding out often means opening several dashboards, applying filters and comparing reports or exports by hand. By the time the cause is clear, the revenue opportunity may already be lost.
AdOps Copilot connects to the systems a company already runs and answers those questions directly. It works on the customer's own ad stack, so there is no new ad server to adopt and no migration.
How teams can use it
1. Finding out why revenue or fill rate changed
Ask:“What changed in revenue and fill rate yesterday compared with last week?”
How it helps: Instead of comparing multiple reports and date ranges manually, the team asks one question and gets the relevant numbers and evidence needed to understand what changed.
2. Daily delivery checks
Ask:“Which campaigns are behind their delivery schedule today?”
How it helps: Account and ad operations teams can identify campaigns at risk during the day and investigate issues while there is still time to take corrective action.
3. Understanding performance by partner
Ask:“Why did win rate drop for our top demand partners since Monday?”
How it helps: Teams can quickly identify performance changes across demand partners without manually combining information from multiple dashboards and reports.
4. Getting the numbers behind a problem
Ask:“Show me the numbers behind that, by partner and hour.”
How it helps: Teams can move from a high-level observation to the underlying data, making it easier to investigate issues and decide what to check next.
Time savings
The common thread is time. Questions that would normally require report-building, filtering and comparing data can be asked in plain English. AdOps Copilot gives teams the answer and the evidence in one step, helping ad operations teams spend more time fixing problems and less time hunting for information.
Built for production use
. Read-only by default. It does not change campaigns or settings unless governed actions with approval are switched on.
. Credentials never reach the AI model, with data access running through controlled tools on the customer's side.
. Every question, data lookup and answer is logged for audit.
“Ad operations teams should spend their time fixing problems, not hunting for them. AdOps Copilot gives them the answer and the evidence in one step, on the platform they already use,”
Availability
AdOps Copilot is available now for ad exchanges, SSPs, DSPs, ad networks, publishers and agencies. DJAX offers it as an integration on the customer's stack or as a white-label assistant inside the customer's own platform.
About DJAX Technologies
DJAX Technologies is an ad tech engineering company with deep experience in programmatic advertising infrastructure, ad servers, ad exchanges and header bidding. It builds and integrates advertising platforms and AI tools for ad tech companies worldwide.
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