Azerbaijan's SOFAZ Portfolio At $74B, 70.9% In U.S. Dollars

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The investment portfolio of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) amounted to $74 billion as of October 1, 2026.

This was reflected in a report by SOFAZ.

According to the report, the investment portfolio grew by $3.8 billion, or 5.5%, compared with the same period last year.

As of the reporting period, 70.9% of SOFAZ's investments, or about $52.47 billion, were denominated in US dollars. This is 3.1 percentage points higher than in the same period last year.

At the same time, the euro's share in the fund's investment portfolio decreased from 20% a year earlier to 16.8%, or 10.99 billion euro.

The British pound accounted for 4.8% of the investment portfolio, or 2.66 billion pounds, down 0.1 percentage points year-on-year.

In addition, as of October 1 this year, the Chinese yuan's share in SOFAZ's investment portfolio remained unchanged at 2.3% (11.6 billion yuan), while the Japanese yen's share increased by 0.1 percentage points to 1.5% (nearly 169.48 million yen). The share of other foreign currencies rose by 0.1 percentage points to 3.7% (equivalent to $2.74 billion).