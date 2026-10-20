Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Discuss Expanding Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Inter-parliamentary cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has been discussed.

This was reported by the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) following a meeting between the Speaker of the Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, and the Chairman of the Kurultai of Kazakhstan, Aibek Dadebay, during her visit to Kyrgyzstan.

Dadebai first expressed his gratitude for the congratulations sent by Gafarova on the occasion of his election as Chairman of the Kurultai.

During the conversation, satisfaction was expressed regarding the high level of friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, and it was noted that the strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries are developing day by day. At the meeting, the significant role of the heads of state in the development of relations between the two nations was emphasized, and it was pointed out that, as a result of their joint efforts, ties are expanding across various areas. The parties underscored the importance of cooperation between the two parliaments within the framework of TURKPA.

Dadebay said that they are interested in the continued development of relations with the Parliament of Azerbaijan. He emphasized the importance of expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation, both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international organizations.

Gafarova noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are rooted in strong historical ties, shared cultural and spiritual values, and the bonds of brotherhood that unite the two peoples. She highlighted that the friendly relations existing between the heads of state make a significant contribution to the development of ties between the two countries.

The parliament speaker once again congratulated Aibek Dadebay on his election as Chairman of the Kurultai and expressed readiness to work together toward further strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation.