Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Its 160% APY Staking Stays Live While The Solana Price Prediction Targets $2,744

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this week's biggest crypto news for presale buyers, Pepeto has announced that its staking now pays 160% APY, one of the highest rates in the market. In shaky conditions like today's, earning while you wait is the smartest strategy there is. The setup gets even better, because this is a presale, the stage before any exchange listing, where a token sells at the lowest price it will ever trade at.

Here is the strange part: more and more Solana traders keep talking about this Pepeto coin. But why? That is exactly why this piece looks at the Solana price prediction and the meme coins on its chain, to see whether those traders are no longer satisfied and have started hunting somewhere new.

Crypto News: Pepeto's Staking Lead Meets the Solana Price Prediction Pointing to $2,744

Pepeto pays 160% APY to presale wallets from the day they enter, so holders are earning before the token is even listed, and that is a big reason the holder count keeps growing in a flat market. The strange part is who is joining: more and more Solana traders. So let us look at Solana first and see whether they still have reasons to stay.

Our analysis puts the Solana price prediction at $2,744 for this cycle, the target CoinPedia maps. On the monthly chart, Solana has built a giant cup and handle, the shape a coin leaves when sellers run out and buyers slowly take back control, and it usually comes right before a big move up. The move starts once Solana closes a month above $295, its old record zone. Two things are pushing it there: Alpenglow goes live on October 21 and cuts confirmation time from almost 13 seconds to 150 milliseconds, the fastest in crypto, per CoinGape, and buyers have held the Solana price at $100 twice in three sessions, so the floor is strong. (Sources: CoinGape - U.Today ).

But from today's Solana price near $102, even getting back to the $293 record is under a 3x, on a coin already worth over $55 billion. Solana paid its biggest reward years ago, from pennies in 2020 to $293, more than 290x, a move that needed a tiny market cap it can never have again.

So could the meme coins on Solana hold the answer instead? The numbers say no. BONK sits 93% below its peak, its market cap down from $4 billion to half a billion per CoinMarketCap, and the wave that made its first buyers rich is over. That is why Solana traders are looking somewhere new. The meme coin trade is still crypto's biggest multiplier, it just moved to Ethereum this cycle, into meme projects with real DeFi tools underneath, and the richest part of it sits in the presale window, before any exchange sets the price.

Smart Money Keeps Choosing Pepeto While Rotation Runs From Solana to Ethereum

What makes Pepeto different starts as puzzle. For months the market sat frozen, yet money kept flowing into this presale, which never stopped growing and now sits past $11.24 million. Growth that refuses to pause allows only one reading: whales are getting in on facts the market has not priced yet, which is exactly how smart money works.

Here is what they see. Inside the Pepeto presale, a complete DeFi machine is coming to life. A lock and mint bridge moves assets between chains for almost nothing, strong enough on its own to carry the project for years, and on top of it runs a full trading platform powered entirely by the Pepeto token. Every person who uses these tools has to hold the token, so the more the tools are used, the more the token is wanted.

And even with utility this deep, Pepeto is still a meme coin at heart, the kind of name that makes every reader think in 100x terms. That is not a fantasy. Hype is the only fuel a meme coin needs, and Pepeto already has it while still unlisted. A presale printing 30x on listing day is normal in this market, and crypto's loudest meme stories already showed how richly tools and hype together pay the wallets that hold through a debut.

Conclusion

Every large cap analysis ends the same way, and this one is no different. Solana's growth is real, and the $2,744 Solana price prediction is a clear sign that a big cycle is coming. But the biggest gains never come from coins that millions of people already own. Strong coins keep a portfolio safe. The early position is what changes a life, and Pepeto pays 160% APY to the people who take that position while they wait.

History has always worked this way. Big wealth is made early, and few people get it because few people can act early. Bitcoin proved it first: the fortunes went to the buyers who stepped in when almost nobody believed. Crypto's largest returns have always come from presales, and that chance ends the moment the token starts trading on exchanges. For Pepeto, that moment is close: demand is so high that stages are selling out in days, and the listing is now coming sooner than most expected.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

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