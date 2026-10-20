Casino Group Becomes PLESIO

The Group is changing its name to PLESIO, adopting a new identity that underscores its positioning in convenience retail. This change applies to the Group. Its seven brands (Monoprix, Casino, Spar, Vival, Cdiscount, Franprix and Naturalia) will retain their names and identities.

Since 2024, the Group has put convenience retail at the heart of its business and strategy. Its new identity reflects its ambition to build a retail business that brings people together and responds to the needs of each local community. This ambition is supported by the Group's Renouveau 2030 strategic plan, which focuses on three key markets: daily food shopping, quick meal solutions and new everyday services.

Philippe Palazzi, CEO of PLESIO said:

((With our new identity, PLESIO, we are entering the next stage of the Group's development, driven by a clear belief: the future of retail lies in convenience. PLESIO brings our seven brands together under one name, with a shared ambition: to grow a business that puts people first, meets their everyday needs and strengthens connections within communities. We will roll out our store concepts, expand our quick meal solutions and services, and equip our franchise partners to succeed. Our commitment is the same across all our brands: to serve our customers well )).

A name and an identity that reflect convenience retail

PLESIO, meaning“closeness” in Greek, was chosen to unite the seven brands around the Group's vision. Short, simple and memorable, the name captures the pleasure of welcoming customers and serving them well.

A Group that supports its brands

PLESIO creates a clear distinction between the Group and the Casino brand, which continues its journey with its stores, its customers and its strong local ties. The new PLESIO identity unites brands that each have their own positioning and their own way of bringing convenience retail to life.

The Group provides its brands with shared resources and expertise to help them roll out their store concepts faster, refurbish their stores and expand their quick meal solutions and new everyday services. It is also strengthening its role as a franchisor, supporting its shopkeepers while respecting their freedom to run their own businesses.

Unveiled today, the new identity will be rolled out gradually across the Group's internal and external communications materials.

The change to the company's registered name will be submitted to shareholders for formal approval at the next General Meeting, to be held in 2027.

ABOUT PLESIO

PLESIO is France's leading convenience retail network, with 25,000 employees, nearly 6,500 stores and €12.5 billion in business volume in 2025. With a history spanning more than 125 years, the Group brings together seven brands: Monoprix, Casino, Spar, Vival, Cdiscount, Franprix and Naturalia. It is growing across three key markets : daily food shopping, quick meal solutions and new everyday services, with one mission: to serve customers well, in store and online, by adapting its offering to people's lifestyles and the needs of each local community.