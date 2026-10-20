Wasabicard Expands Its Stablecoin Payments Ecosystem And Joins Open USD As An Official Ecosystem Partner









SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WasabiCard, a stablecoin-powered global payments infrastructure provider, today announced that it has joined the Open Standard ecosystem as an official ecosystem partner of Open USD (OUSD). Open Standard is the operator and governance organization behind Open USD (OUSD). OUSD is positioned as open dollar stablecoin infrastructure for global financial activity, including payments, transfers, trading, and other money-movement use cases.

WasabiCard currently supports USDT and USDC for stablecoin funding and settlement, helping enterprises operate white-label card programs, cross-border payments, corporate expense management, and fund disbursements. Through its partnership with Open USD, WasabiCard is expanding its stablecoin ecosystem and will explore ways to bring OUSD's open, programmable dollar settlement capabilities into card-payment and cross-border money-movement workflows for global businesses.

From USDT and USDC to OUSD, WasabiCard continues to build a diverse and scalable stablecoin payments infrastructure. This gives businesses greater flexibility to select digital-dollar settlement options suited to their markets, operating needs, and compliance requirements, while retaining control over fund flows, payment permissions, and risk management.

According to enterprise blockchain data platform Allium's State of Stablecoins and Payments report, filtered stablecoin payment volume during the first eight months of 2026 was estimated at between $401 billion and $527 billion, up 42% to 63% year over year. Businesses received 58% to 64% of total stablecoin payments, while B2B settlement represented the largest single payment segment, estimated at $137 billion to $153 billion. Supplier payments, payroll, cross-border settlement, and corporate treasury management are emerging as the most substantive stablecoin payment use cases.

“Businesses do not need another digital asset that can only be held or traded. They need global money infrastructure that works within the payment, card, and finance workflows they already use,” said Ray Yang, Chief Executive Officer of WasabiCard.“WasabiCard already supports global business money movement through USDT and USDC. By joining the Open USD ecosystem, we are expanding the settlement options available to our partners and exploring how OUSD's open dollar-settlement capabilities can work alongside familiar card-payment, bulk-payment, treasury-control, and cross-border settlement workflows.”

WasabiCard provides stablecoin-powered payments infrastructure for global businesses, including white-label virtual and physical cards, corporate expense management, global payouts, and cross-border settlement. The company serves more than 700 enterprise clients, has processed more than $1 billion in cumulative transaction volume, and supports operations across more than 200 countries and regions. Through a single API, businesses can access more than 70 card BINs and settlement capabilities in more than 30 fiat currencies.

Across compliance and risk management, WasabiCard provides KYC, KYB, KYT, and AML processes; transaction monitoring; chargeback and fraud management; and more than 300 card-issuance risk controls. These capabilities help businesses maintain the governance and risk-management standards required to scale stablecoin payments and cross-border card programs.

About WasabiCard

WasabiCard is a global payments infrastructure platform that enables enterprises, fintechs, and internet-native businesses to issue cards, make global payouts, and manage cross-border payments through stablecoin-powered financial infrastructure.



Built for modern global commerce, the platform supports global card issuing, multi-currency settlement, stablecoin funding, and embedded payment capabilities. WasabiCard serves a broad range of payment use cases, including advertising spend, AI tools and SaaS subscriptions, global payroll, treasury management, and digital financial applications. Follow WasabiCard on and LinkedI for product updates, partnership news, and perspectives on the future of stablecoin payments.

Business Contact

Fire, co-founder of WasabiCard

Email:...

WhatsApp: +852 6242 6393

Disclaimer

This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute legal, tax, financial, or other professional advice from WasabiCard and should not be relied upon as a substitute for such advice.



WasabiCard makes no representations, warranties, or undertakings, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, adequacy, or timeliness of the information contained herein.



For suggested updates or corrections, please contact us at ....

This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at