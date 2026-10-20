Visionwave Advances Development-Stage RF Sensing Portfolio For Counter-UAS, Electronic Warfare And Non-Line-Of-Sight Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VisionRF, GhostSight and DeepWave RF Form Part of Company's Developing Multi-Domain Sensing Architecture

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) (“VisionWave” or the“Company”) today highlighted its developing portfolio of radio-frequency (“RF”), radar and electronic-warfare technologies designed to extend sensing and electromagnetic awareness across autonomous ground and aerial systems.

VisionWave is developing multiple sensing technologies intended to address different portions of the electromagnetic spectrum and different mission environments, including VisionRF, GhostSight and DeepWave RF, together with electronic-warfare and spectrum-monitoring payload concepts.

“Autonomous platforms are only as effective as their ability to understand the environment around them,” said Douglas Davis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of VisionWave.“We view RF sensing, radar, optical intelligence and AI as complementary components of a broader sensing architecture rather than isolated technologies.”

VisionRF

VisionRF is under development for applications including threat detection, infrastructure inspection and non-line-of-sight detection. VisionRF has not completed independent third-party validation, and its detection performance has not been demonstrated in an operational environment. The Company is pursuing commercialization efforts with third parties. The parties have not entered into a definitive commercialization agreement, and there can be no assurance that these efforts will result in a product, a customer or revenue.

GhostSight

GhostSight is a developing hybrid passive-radar architecture based on a passive receiver layer with cooperative illumination.

The architecture is being designed to provide detection capability without reliance on a dedicated emitting radar site of the Company's own. Cooperative illumination depends on a radio-frequency illumination source; the architecture is therefore designed to avoid a dedicated emitter, not to operate without any illumination.

Electronic Warfare and Spectrum Awareness

VisionWave is also developing electronic-warfare and spectrum-monitoring payload concepts intended for integration with the VARAN ground platform and TALON aerial systems.

The Company's modular architecture is intended to allow sensing payloads to use common platform interfaces, potentially enabling autonomous assets to transition among ISR, electronic-warfare, sensing and logistics roles through mission-module changes.

DeepWave RF

DeepWave RF is an early-stage technology combining RF, artificial intelligence and software-defined radio concepts for subsurface geological sensing across potential oil, gas and mineral applications. The technology remains under development and has not been commercially demonstrated. The Company has not conducted or commissioned independent third-party verification of DeepWave RF's subsurface detection capability, no mineral resource, mineral reserve or oil and gas reserve estimate has been prepared using it, and it has not generated revenue.

“Our longer-term objective is to connect sensing directly into the STRATUM intelligence environment,” Davis added.“That would allow information collected across RF, radar, optical and other sensor modalities to contribute to a common autonomous mission picture.”

The technologies described herein remain under development, are not commercially available and have not generated revenue. None has completed independent third-party validation, and there can be no assurance that any of them will be completed or will achieve their intended technical or commercial objectives. Their development, demonstration, export and sale are subject to export-authorization, spectrum and other regulatory requirements.

ABOUT VISIONWAVE

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense and advanced sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies intended for use across air, land and fixed-site environments. The Company's website is . Information contained on, or accessible through, the Company's website is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form a part of, this press release or any filing of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Certain of the platforms, payloads, sensing technologies and software described in this press release are in development, have not completed testing or qualification, are not commercially available and have not generated material revenue.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“predict,”“target,”“objective,”“strategy,”“designed to,”“intended to,”“concept,”“under development” and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends“may,”“will,” or“could” occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the intended design, detection capability and applications of VisionRF, GhostSight, DeepWave RF and the Company's electronic-warfare and spectrum-monitoring payload concepts; the intended integration of sensing payloads with the VARAN and TALON platforms and with the STRATUM environment; and the Company's commercialization efforts with SaverOne Ltd.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to: the fact that substantially all of the platforms, payloads, sensing technologies and software described in this press release are in development, have not completed testing, qualification or independent third-party validation, are not commercially available, have not generated material revenue, and may never be completed, certified, produced at scale or adopted by any customer; the Company's need to raise substantial additional capital to fund development and its ability to do so on acceptable terms or at all; the substantial dilution to existing stockholders resulting from sales of common stock under the Company's at-the-market offering programs, conversions of the Company's outstanding convertible debentures, exercises of outstanding warrants and shares issuable as consideration in acquisitions and strategic transactions; the Company's history of operating losses, accumulated deficit and working capital deficiency, and the substantial doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern described in its most recent periodic report; the Company's ability to satisfy the continued listing standards of The Nasdaq Stock Market, including the minimum bid price requirement, and the anticipated effects of the reverse stock split approved by the Company's stockholders; the Company's dependence on government procurement processes, competitive solicitations, budget appropriations and program funding, none of which has resulted in an award, contract or order to the Company; the risks of pursuing sales to foreign governments and foreign defense ministries, including procurement delays, offset requirements, political and geopolitical developments and the absence of any binding commitment; U.S. and non-U.S. export control, licensing, technology transfer, defense trade registration and economic sanctions requirements applicable to the technologies described in this press release, including the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and the Export Administration Regulations, and the risk that required authorizations are delayed, conditioned or denied; the Company's ability to obtain, protect and enforce intellectual property rights and the risk that pending patent applications do not issue; risks relating to acquisitions, integration and reliance on third parties, partners, suppliers and subcontractors; and the other risks and uncertainties described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

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