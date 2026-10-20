Moscow-Born Artist Yulia Shic Brings Ballet, Music And Cultural History To Contemporary Painting

Yulia Shic, contemporary artist whose work explores the intersection of art, emotion, and human connection.

Formula of Love | 60 × 90 inches | Currently on exhibition at VEFA Gallery in Torrance, California. Artwork by Yulia Shic.

Los Angeles-based artist draws on the Bolshoi Theatre, classical music and a life across Europe in works celebrating movement and the female form.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / --For contemporary artist Yulia Shic, painting is inseparable from music and movement. Born in Moscow and now based in Los Angeles, Shic creates ballet-inspired and abstract paintings shaped by classical performance, art history and her experiences living across Europe.Raised in a family of classical musicians and scientists, Shic spent her childhood visiting museums and attending performances at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre. Her mother, a professional pianist, accompanied her ballet classes, helping establish an enduring relationship between sound, dance and visual expression. As a child, Shic was drawn to the paintings of Edgar Degas and the music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.Shic traces her artistic beginnings to age 10, when she drew a bust of the ancient Egyptian queen Nefertiti in crayon and pencil. Although largely self-taught as a painter, she later studied art and philology at the Russian State University for the Humanities in Moscow. Her time living in Greece, France and Italy broadened the cultural influences that inform her work.Her paintings bring together the discipline of ballet, the emotional range of classical music and the visual language of contemporary art. She works with canvas and acrylic paint, as well as palette knives and other techniques, frequently favoring indigo, turquoise and other shades of blue. Shic also dances while painting, allowing rhythm and movement to shape her creative process.Two works,“Formula of Love” and“Moonlight Dancer,” are among the paintings Shic has identified as being exhibited at VEFA Gallery in Torrance, California. She has also reported displaying her work at the Fairmont Hotel in Los Angeles and The Cellar Beverly Hills. Her art often explores femininity, mystery, romance and the expressive possibilities of the human figure.Fluent in five languages, Shic approaches painting through an international perspective. Her work reflects a personal journey across cultures while returning to a central fascination: the connection between the performing and visual arts.To explore Shic's artwork and learn more about the artist, visit her website or follow her on Instagram at .ABOUT YULIA SHICYulia Shic is a Moscow-born, Los Angeles-based contemporary artist whose ballet-inspired and abstract paintings explore movement, music, history and the female form. Her artistic influences include Edgar Degas, classical ballet and the music of Tchaikovsky. She has exhibited work at venues in Southern California.Website:Instagram: @yuliashic

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Moscow-Born Artist Yulia Shic Brings Ballet, Music and Cultural History to Contemporary Painting News Provided By Ict October 20, 2026, 09:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media



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