When Life Plans Fall Apart, Dr. Katie Farah Wants People To Know They're Not Alone

Dr. Katie Farah, founder of Life Unscripted, a platform exploring life's unexpected challenges, personal transformation, and the stories that connect us.

- Dr. Katie FarahPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Dr. Katie Farah is a physician and healthcare executive who is building Life Unscripted into a place for honest conversations about the turning points that can reshape work, family, health, and relationships.“Man plans, and God laughs.” The saying is often repeated with a smile, but when life veers sharply from the future someone imagined, it feels anything but comfortable. A job disappears. A relationship ends. A diagnosis changes the plan. A new baby arrives, a lovedone needs care, or a move leaves a family starting over. In the middle of it, one question takes over: What happens now?That question sits at the heart of Life Unscripted, the platform Dr. Katie Farah is developing for people navigating the parts of life that do not follow a plan. The conversations make room for grief and new beginnings. The platform aims to educate, inspire and foster authentic conversations about picking up the pieces when life does not go according to plan.Farah explores how unhealthy environments can affect careers, physical and mental health, parenting, family life, youth sports, teenagers, elder care and relationships. Conversations also address divorce, betrayal, burnout and the uncertainty of starting over. "One thing I love about Life Unscripted and Unscripted At Work (the podcast) is that it is extremely relatable to most people just trying to get through life one day at a time," Farah said.Dr. Farah's work began with one place: the workplace. She examines the effects of an unhealthy work environment and inspires her audience to value self-worth, diminish self-doubt, and be aware that following an unplanned path can result in reinvention for the better.That focus became Unscripted at Work, the newly launched podcast exploring the importance of having a positive workplace culture and effective leadership and its effect on employees in any business or organization. Farah advocates making healthy workplace environments the new norm, noting that work can both positively and negatively affect mental, physical and emotional health.“And then we bring it home,” Farah said. “On average we spend over 90,000 hours in our lifetime at work, so why not make it better?” The same pressure, change, or loss can extend into health, relationships, family, and a person's sense of direction and ultimate sense of purpose. Life Unscripted encompasses the widerlens of the human journey in life.“My Story,” the podcast's Episode zero, offers an introduction to Farah's experiences and brings to light the idea behind the message that nobody should tolerate a negative workplace environment. It is a starting point for getting to know Farah and the conversations she hopes to open which are pertinent to most people at some point in their lives.Farah brings more than two decades of experience in medicine and leadership to these conversations. A gastroenterologist, physician executive, healthcare strategist, speaker, teacher, and entrepreneur, she is Chief Strategy Implementation Officer at OnePass Medical, which has designed the first disposable multi-needle aspiration and biopsy device to aid in earlier diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Her perspective connects the human impact of change with the systems and workplaces that shape how people live and work.She has received extensive recognition nationwide with numerous awards including recognition in the 2026 America's Best in Medicine, Influential Women of 2026, Becker's GI and Endoscopy, Castle Connolly Top Doctors featured in Pittsburgh Magazine (multi-year recipient), and The American Biographical Institute Board of International Research 2010 Woman of the Year in Medicine and Healthcare. She is well-published and has led innumerable community outreach events for colorectal and pancreatic cancer throughout her career.Life Unscripted is intended to grow beyond the podcast and will create a space for personal stories, interviews, and practical conversations across the experiences people and families face every day. Her book, Script Rewritten, is planned for release in the summer 2027. She will be featured on WPGH-TV (FOX 53) in Pittsburgh every Saturday morning beginning January 2027 where she plans to interview coaches, athletes and young people about navigating towards a healthier norm as it relates to sports as part of Life Unscripted.Readers can subscribe to the newsletter at . The podcast is available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.About Life UnscriptedLife Unscripted is Dr. Katie Farah's platform for conversations about the unexpected changes that can reshape work, health, relationships, and family life. Its podcast, Unscripted at Work, explores workplace culture, leadership, and burnout as part of that broader picture.

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“My Story,” the podcast's Episode zero

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When Life Plans Fall Apart, Dr. Katie Farah Wants People to Know They're Not Alone News Provided By Ict October 20, 2026, 09:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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