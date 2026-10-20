Mesothelioma Compensation Center Urges Former Chemical Plant Or Oil Refinery Workers With Lung Cancer Or Mesothelioma-To Call Them About Getting Better Compensated Via Top Lawyers To Get The Job Done

- Mesothelioma Compensation Center

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center is urging the family of a former chemical plant worker who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma to call 866-714-6466. The organization says its goal is to help families connect with the nation's most experienced attorneys who can pursue compensation on their behalf.

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center advocates for people who worked in high-risk industries-including oil refineries, chemical plants, power plants, and skilled trades-and later developed lung cancer or mesothelioma. Its priority is helping these individuals understand their potential options for compensation.

The group emphasizes that most people who experienced significant workplace exposure to asbestos and later developed lung cancer never receive compensation because they are unaware that asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says:

“Most people are aware of mesothelioma, a rare type of cancer, and know that significant compensation may be available to people diagnosed with this disease. Tragically, many people who develop lung cancer after workplace exposure to asbestos-such as at a chemical plant or oil refinery-are not aware that they may also qualify for significant compensation.

“Compensation for eligible individuals with lung cancer may exceed $100,000. We would be happy to discuss your situation anytime at 866-714-6466. This is a nationwide appeal to people throughout the United States.

“If your husband or father is a former chemical plant, oil refinery, or skilled trades worker who has been diagnosed with lung cancer and had workplace exposure to asbestos, please call 866-714-6466. As mentioned, he may be entitled to significant compensation.”

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting high-risk workers diagnosed with mesothelioma. Occupations and industries associated with significant asbestos exposure include U.S. Navy veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public utility workers, chemical plant workers, nuclear power plant workers, oil and gas field production workers, hydroelectric workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, millwrights, pipefitters, and machinists.

In many cases, people diagnosed with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos decades ago, particularly during the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. The Mesothelioma Compensation Center encourages individuals and families who believe they may have been affected by workplace asbestos exposure to call 866-714-6466 to discuss their situation.

Michael Thomas

Mesothelioma Compensation Center

+1 866-714-6466

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mesothelioma Compensation Center Urges Former Chemical Plant or Oil Refinery Workers with Lung Cancer or Mesothelioma-To Call Them About Getting Better Compensated Via Top Lawyers to Get the Job Done News Provided By Americas Watchdog October 20, 2026, 09:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Manufacturing, Military Industry...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.