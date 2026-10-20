Paid Parking Activated In 3 New Areas In Al Ain From October 26

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi Mobility has informed Al Ain residents that paid parking will be activated across three new sectors of the city.

The authority said that the paid parking will be activated from October 26 and that payments for the same can be made through the Darb app. Charges will be Dh2 per hour for standard parking spaces.

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This initiative aims to facilitate access to establishments and facilities for residents, visitors and employees, while enhancing the daily mobility experience.

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Recently, Q Mobility implemented the 'Free Flow Paid Parking' system that enables automatic fee payment through the Darb wallet.

Q Mobility, supervised by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced the payment system activation from June 3, requiring no machines or manual payments.

Q Mobility emphasised maintaining sufficient balance in the Darb wallet before using the service to ensure smooth use and avoid non-payment violations. Fees are Dh2 per hour, with a maximum of Dh15 for 24 hours, and the service is available 24/7 year-round.

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