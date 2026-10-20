MARSTEK / Key word(s): Product Launch

MARSTEK Unveils VENUS E Pro, the Smarter Plug-in Battery Powered by MARSTEK Intelligence

20.10.2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MARSTEK, a leading brand in the European plug-in battery market, today unveils VENUS E Pro, the newest flagship member of the VENUS E Series. This all-in-one plug-in battery is engineered for homeowners and solar households that need higher PV input capacity, flexible energy storage, and smarter, AI-driven control over their energy use.



More Solar Power, Flexible Storage Capacity With 2.4kW solar input, four independent MPPTs, and MPPT tracking efficiency of up to 99.8%, VENUS E Pro is designed for larger PV systems, multiple solar strings, and panels with different orientations. This enables households to make better use of their solar potential and store more of the energy they generate. Storage starts at 2.08kWh and can be expanded to 12.48kWh with up to five additional battery units, allowing capacity to grow without replacing the base system. Reliable Backup Power VENUS E Pro delivers 1.5kW bidirectional grid power, 1.5kW backup power, and EPS switching in under 10 milliseconds. During a grid outage, the system helps keep essential household appliances powered, providing greater energy resilience at home. Intelligent Energy Management with AI Powered by MARSTEK Intelligence, VENUS E Pro analyzes solar generation, household consumption, electricity tariffs, and weather forecasts to automatically optimize charging and discharging. This helps users increase solar self-consumption, reduce electricity costs, and minimize manual scheduling. The system can be monitored and controlled remotely through the MARSTEK App. A Connected Home Energy Ecosystem VENUS E Pro brings battery storage and EV charging together in one intelligent energy system and supports participation in Virtual Power Plants (VPPs). With compatible smart meters, including MARSTEK CT002 and CT003, Shelly, and P1, it enables real-time energy flow monitoring and zero-feed-in control. Open API and Modbus connectivity also facilitate integration with third-party smart home and energy management systems. Advancing Smarter Home Energy By combining expandable storage, AI-driven automation, and flexible connectivity, MARSTEK VENUS E Pro helps households maximize solar self-consumption and manage home energy more efficiently. About MARSTEK MARSTEK, founded in 2009, is a global top-tier plug-in battery brand with vertically integrated capabilities spanning R&D, manufacturing, and global market operations. Through its flagship product families - MARS, VENUS, JUPITER, SATURN, and MERCURY - MARSTEK delivers intelligent energy solutions across a wide range of residential and portable energy scenarios.



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