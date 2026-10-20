Branicks Group AG / Key word(s): Bond/Real Estate

Correction of a release from 20/10/2026, 10:34 CET/CEST - Branicks Group AG: Creditors Vote to Extend Maturity and Pave the Way for Restructuring

20.10.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Branicks Group AG: Creditors Vote to Extend Maturity and Pave the Way for Restructuring Frankfurt am Main, October 20, 2026 Press Release Creditors Vote to Extend Maturity and Pave the Way for Restructuring . Creditors vote 99% in favor of restructuring their securities

. Restructuring plan is set to take effect by the end of 2026

. The company terminates consulting agreements with members of the supervisory board Frankfurt am Main, October 20, 2026. Branicks Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4 and DE000A41YEE3) (the“Company”) announces that the holders of the corporate bond in the amount of 400 million euros, originally due in 2026, have voted in favor of a restructuring of the Company's liabilities with 99% of the votes cast. In doing so, they have also endorsed the financial restructuring plan developed by the Company for Branicks. The restructuring of liabilities arising from bonds, promissory note loans, and registered bonds sets September 30, 2030, as the new maturity date for a total of 375 million euros, and September 30, 2038, for an additional 220 million euros. “Our creditors' vote is a sign of confidence in our restructuring plan. With the time we've gained, we can now refocus fully on our business and use our resources and expertise to capitalize on opportunities in what remains a challenging market for us,” said Josef Schultheis, Chief Restructuring Officer at Branicks Group AG. Following the creditors' decision, a number of technical requirements for implementation still need to be clarified in the coming weeks. The goal is for the company's restructuring plan to take effect by the end of the 2026 fiscal year, or by March 31, 2027, at the latest. The Company further announces that it has terminated, by mutual agreement, the consulting agreements with MDC Matthias Danne Consulting GmbH and BLACKLAKE Management Partners GmbH, whose managing directors are Supervisory Board members Dr. Matthias Danne and Dr. Johannes Conradi, respectively. MDC Matthias Danne Consulting GmbH and BLACKLAKE Management Partners GmbH have notified the company that they have each entered into service agreements with a company financed by the creditors. About Branicks Group AG: Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of June 30, 2026, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 10.1 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments. The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales. In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields. The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4). The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM. For more details, go to PR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG: Stephan Heimbach Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36 60311 Frankfurt am Main Fon +49 69 9454858-1569... IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG: Jasmin Dentz Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36 60311 Frankfurt am Main Fon +49 69 9454858-1492... 20.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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