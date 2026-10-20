Young Man Found Dead Near Temple In Bengal's Kanksa, Probe Underway

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 20 (IANS) A 33-year-old man was found dead in a forest near the Shyampura temple in West Bengal's Burdwan district on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that an investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death.

According to the police, the man identified as Laxmi Ram Mandi was wearing a red dhoti and a white shirt when his body was recovered. A red cloth was wrapped around his neck. The body was hanging from a tree with knees bent. His feet were on the ground. He was a resident of Dangal area of ​​​​Bankati gram panchayat in Kanksa.

An official of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate said, "Whether this is an extreme measure or death due to some other reason will be ascertained only after the autopsy. We are conducting a full investigation into the incident."

According to local residents, Laxmi Ram Mandi suddenly disappeared on Monday evening. The family members became suspicious when he did not return home till late at night. A search was started for him in nearby areas, including the homes of people known to him. Despite searching, he was not found.

On Tuesday morning, local residents found a young man hanging in the forest adjacent to Shyamrupa temple. When they went near and saw the body, they identified him.

The Malandighi police outpost in Kanksa was informed. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and recovered the body. Later, the body was sent to Durgapur Sub-district Hospital for autopsy.

According to the police, an investigation has been launched into the incident to ascertain the cause of death. People living in the area are still in a state of panic and are eager to know who is behind this tragic incident.