PMK Chief Flags Traffic, Flood Risks Over Proposed TN Secretariat At Pallavan Illam

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider its reported proposal to build a new Secretariat at Pallavan Illam on Anna Salai, warning that the location could worsen traffic congestion and expose the administrative complex to flooding.

Responding to media reports that the government was considering shifting the project from Pattinapakkam to Pallavan Illam, Anbumani said the choice of location required careful examination, given the scale of the proposed development and its implications for Chennai's future.

In a statement, the former Union minister pointed out that the Pallavan Illam site covered only 13.22 acres, considerably less than the 26.26 acres previously considered at Pattinapakkam and the 39.54 acres available at the Omandurar government estate.

He questioned whether such a limited parcel could accommodate a Secretariat with a proposed built-up area of 20 lakh square feet while meeting the demands of a major administrative headquarters.

Anbumani warned that placing a complex of this magnitude on Anna Salai could add substantially to traffic pressure. The movement of government employees, elected representatives and visitors would have to be considered while assessing the suitability of the location, he said.

He also raised environmental concerns over construction along the banks of the Cooum River, arguing that the proposal carried serious flood risks that should be examined before any decision was taken.

According to Anbumani, the site's physical constraints would create additional difficulties. With major roads, the river and religious structures surrounding the property, there would be little flexibility to accommodate changing administrative requirements. Any future expansion would be impossible, he claimed, making the location unsuitable for an institution expected to serve the state over the long term.

However, Anbumani supported the need for a new Secretariat to meet Tamil Nadu's administrative requirements. He urged the government to approach the project as an opportunity for comprehensive planning, with a location capable of accommodating growth over several generations. Instead of concentrating another major government complex within Chennai, he proposed developing an integrated administrative city across 500 to 1,000 acres on the outskirts.

Such a project, he argued, should be planned with a vision extending to the next century, providing adequate space for administrative growth and sustainable development. He called on the government to prioritise long-term needs, environmental considerations and accessibility before finalising the new Secretariat's location.