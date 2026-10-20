Sara Ali Khan Seeks Blessings At The Golden Temple With 'Udta Teer' Co-Star Ayushmann Khurrana

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan took blessings at the Golden Temple with her 'Udta Teer' co-star Ayushmann Khurrana.

Talking about his visit, Ayushmann shared that he is visiting the Golden Temple for the third time and whenever he comes here, it is always a great experience.

On Tuesday, Sara took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a picture of herself and Ayushmann posing in front of the Golden Temple. Twinning in white ethnic wear, the co-stars faced the camera with their hands folded in front of the temple.

Wishing all on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, the 'Atrangi Re' actress wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy Dussehra (Folded hands and Two heart emojis) Wishing everyone love, luck and laughter (Hug emoticon) (sic)."

Ayushmann and Sara are currently busy promoting their upcoming laughter ride, 'Udta Teer'.

Earlier this month, both of them were seen enjoying the rich culture of Punjab, imbibing the spirit of the place.

Ayushmann, who is from Chandigarh, was seen savouring a big glass of traditional Punjabi lassi. Accompanying him, Sara was also enjoying her experience, exploring the Punjabi culture.

She took to her Insta account and posted a clip of herself posing in a beautiful pink salwar Kameez, standing in the middle of a farm.

The 'Kedarnath' actress said,“Sat Sri Akal, viewers. This morning, I had a dream. I am in Chandigarh, in the heart of Punjab. With me is a man who is extremely amazing. Please put your hands together for Ayushmann Khurrana sahib.”

Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the promising cast of the movie also includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe, along with others.

'Udta Teer', which was initially scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on October 9, is now slated to be released on October 23.