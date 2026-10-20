Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Likely Across Several MP Districts, Warns IMD

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 20 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places in various districts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The unexpected rain may spoil the Dussehra festivity.

For Bhopal and surrounding areas, the sky is expected to remain mainly clear with a possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and light rain. Maximum and minimum temperatures are forecast at 34 degrees C and 20 degrees C, respectively, with wind speeds of 8-10 kmph.

The alert covers Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Dhar, Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri and Datia.

Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely at isolated places in Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari districts.

According to the daily weather summary based on observations on Tuesday morning, rainfall was recorded at isolated places in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Sagar divisions during the past 24 hours, while the rest of the state remained largely dry.

Maximum temperatures showed no significant change across divisions. They remained below normal by up to 2.9 degrees C in Chambal division districts and above normal by 2.2 degrees C in Jabalpur division, staying near normal elsewhere.

Minimum temperatures were above normal by 2.3-2.8 degrees C in Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior and Sagar divisions, and appreciably higher by 3.5–4.4 degrees C in Narmadapuram and Shahdol divisions.

Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 17.0 degrees C, while Ratlam logged the highest maximum of 36 degrees C.

Other low minimums included Karoundi (17.8 degrees C), Malanjkhand (18.1 degrees C), Chhindwara (18.2 degrees C) and Gwalior (18.3 degrees C).

High maximums were also noted in Khargone (35.6 degrees C), Khandwa (35.5 degrees C) and Mandsaur (35.1 degrees C).

IMD has advised people to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid shelter under trees or electric poles, and refrain from outdoor work in open fields.

Farmers have been urged to ensure proper drainage in fields, postpone irrigation and sprays during rainy or windy conditions, and provide support to tall plants to prevent lodging.

A gradual fall of about 2 degrees C in minimum temperatures is expected over the next five days.