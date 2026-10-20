UAE And Saudi Arabia Lead Middle East Business Aviation Momentum, Honeywell Aerospace Outlook Finds

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Business-jet departures in the UAE increased 102.2% over five years, while Saudi Arabia recorded 42.2% growth Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Wealth creation, infrastructure investment and expanding charter and aviation services are supporting regional demand

Growing aviation ecosystems are increasing the importance of connectivity, aircraft availability and lifecycle support

Dubai, October, 2026 – The Middle East continues to offer significant opportunities for business aviation, supported by wealth creation, premium mobility demand, major infrastructure investment and expanding aviation ecosystems, according to Honeywell Aerospace's 2026 Global Business Aviation Outlook, the 35edition of the annual forecast

Within the region, the UAE and Saudi Arabia stand out for the pace of development in their respective business aviation markets. Business-jet departures in the UAE reached 5,475, representing an increase of 102.2% over five years, while Saudi Arabia recorded 3,727 departures, up 42.2% over the same period. The findings point to sustained momentum across two of the Middle East's most active business aviation markets, supported by growing demand for premium travel and continued investment in the wider aviation sector.

The outlook highlights distinct growth dynamics in both markets. The UAE has developed an established premium business aviation ecosystem, supported by FBO and charter infrastructure, regulatory agility and advanced aircraft modification capabilities. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, is experiencing a rapid build-out of its business aviation sector, supported by new general aviation facilities, operator-entry reforms, infrastructure investment and growing charter ambitions linked to Vision 2030.

“Business aviation in the Middle East is entering an important phase of development, and what we are seeing in the UAE and Saudi Arabia reflects the strength and evolution of the wider regional market,” said Cooper Cullen, President, EMEA & India, Honeywell Aerospace.“As aviation infrastructure expands and aircraft utilization increases, expectations are evolving too. Operators need reliable, efficient and increasingly connected aircraft, while passengers expect a seamless, high-quality experience in the air. Connectivity, modernization and strong lifecycle support will become increasingly important as the region's business aviation ecosystem continues to mature.”

The opportunity is also extending beyond aircraft deliveries. The outlook points to growing activity across charter, aircraft management, FBOs, maintenance, parts, training, digital maintenance and fleet management, reflecting a broader shift toward a more developed aviation services ecosystem. Government-led infrastructure programs and regulatory reforms are also helping expand market capacity and create new opportunities for operators and service providers.

As business aviation activity expands, connectivity is becoming an increasingly important part of the onboard experience. Business aviation passengers increasingly expect to remain productive, communicate and access digital services while in flight, placing greater emphasis on reliable, high-quality connectivity across regional and long-range missions. Honeywell Aerospace provides connectivity and avionics technologies designed to help operators deliver consistent passenger experience while supporting increasingly connected aircraft operations.

The outlook also identifies MRO, training and aviation services as important areas of opportunity as operators seek to improve aircraft availability and reduce operating friction. Local technical capabilities, skilled aviation professionals and lifecycle support are expected to become increasingly important as aircraft utilization rises and aviation infrastructure across the region continues to expand.

While the outlook for the Middle East remains positive, growth is not without challenges. Geopolitical instability and airspace disruptions remain the most significant near-term risks to business aviation in the region, with the potential to affect routes, fuel costs and operating conditions. Regulatory complexity and shortages of pilots, technicians and maintenance capacity could also influence the pace of market development.

Despite these pressures, the outlook identifies strong near-term opportunities across charter, aircraft management, FBOs, MRO and premium passenger infrastructure. As the UAE continues to build on its established position and Saudi Arabia accelerates the development of its business aviation ecosystem, opportunities are expected to extend increasingly across the technologies and services that support aircraft availability, connectivity and the overall passenger experience.

Methodology:

Honeywell Aerospace's forecast methodology is based on multiple sources, including macroeconomic and market analyses, original equipment manufacturers' production and development plans shared with the company, expert deliberations with aerospace industry leaders and detailed analysis of Cirium, WingX, and Jetnet industry data.

Honeywell Aerospace, in partnership with Seefeld Group and Ad Hoc Research, also gathers direct feedback from business aviation operators worldwide through the Buyer Expectations Survey. The 2026 BuyerEx survey reached 306 nonfractional operators representing a fleet of 1,558 business aircraft worldwide. The survey sample is representative of the entire industry in terms of geography, operation and fleet composition. This comprehensive approach provides Honeywell Aerospace with unique insights into operator sentiments, preferences and concerns and provides considerable intelligence on product development needs and opportunities.

Operators' participation in surveys such as BuyerEx is imperative because their direct feedback on aircraft and operational requirements enables industry stakeholders to develop the products, services, and solutions that are most aligned with and supportive of their evolving needs.

Making an impact on business decisions:

Honeywell Aerospace's Global Business Aviation Outlook reflects current operator concerns and identifies longer-cycle trends that Honeywell Aerospace uses in its own product decision process. The survey has helped to identify opportunities for investments in sustainability solutions, enhance aircraft connectivity offerings, and expand propulsion offerings, innovative safety products, services and upgrades. The survey informs Honeywell Aerospace's business pursuit strategy and helps consistently position the company on high-value platforms in growth sectors.

About Honeywell Aerospace:

Honeywell Aerospace (Nasdaq: HONA) is an independent global aerospace and defense company whose critical technologies are broadly deployed on the world's leading commercial air transport, business aviation, defense and space platforms. These integrated solutions enable safer, more efficient, and more reliable missions. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company employs more than 36,000 people globally and supports more than 10,000 customers. With a broad portfolio spanning avionics and navigation systems, engines and power systems, and control systems for

aircraft, Honeywell Aerospace combines commitment and deep engineering expertise to drive innovation and long-term value for the aerospace industry.