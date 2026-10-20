Arada Launches Arada KSA To Spearhead Expansion Into Saudi Arabia, Backed By Aed49bn Land Bank Across The Kingdom

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New entity established by Arada and XTOPIA, with Mohammed AlDhabaan appointed Chairman Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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New company has access to a 10m square metre land bank valued at AED49 billion, spanning key strategic locations

First project is a AED14bn residential master plan in north-east Riyadh Dubai, United Arab Emirates:October 2026 – Arada, one of the world's fastest-growing master developers, has announced the establishment of Arada KSA, a new real estate development company that will be responsible for delivering large-scale communities across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The new entity has been founded in strategic partnership with XTOPIA, a community and lifestyle company developing integrated mixed-use destinations across the region. Mohammed AlDhabaan, Chairman of XTOPIA, has been appointed Chairman of Arada KSA, reflecting the significance of the local partnership at the heart of the new company's foundation. Arada KSA has access to a significant 10 million square metre land bank across Saudi Arabia with a collective value of AED49 billion, spanning key strategic locations including Riyadh, Jeddah and Makkah. The entry into Saudi Arabia is the latest step in Arada's rapid global expansion. The company now has a project pipeline valued at AED185 billion ($50 billion) across five markets, with a portfolio of more than 70,000 homes spanning the United Kingdom, Syria, Australia, the UAE and - with this announcement - the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In total, Arada has completed 17,000 homes. Mohammed AlDhabaan, Chairman of Arada KSA, said:“The establishment of Arada KSA marks a significant step forward for the development of world-class communities in the Kingdom. Our land bank, which features key strategic locations across the Kingdom, positions Arada KSA as a platform with genuine national scale and reach. Saudi Arabia's residential market has never offered more compelling long-term fundamentals, and the combination of Arada's global track record in community building with XTOPIA's deep local expertise creates a platform with real long-term potential for the Kingdom.” Arada KSA's first project is an AED14 billion residential master plan in the Al Rimal District of north-eastern Riyadh, which is one of the largest private real estate projects to be announced in the Saudi capital in recent years. Working in close partnership with the relevant government authorities, Arada KSA will develop a master plan for the site that is fully aligned with Saudi Arabia's housing vision and national development priorities. The development will be delivered on a plot of approximately 2.5 million square metres and will comprise an estimated 3,500 villas and townhouses surrounded by 100,000 trees, with world-class amenities including a school, retail, a community centre and sporting facilities. The Al Rimal project will be funded through a Capital Market Authority-regulated investment structure managed by a licensed financial company. Onsite construction and sales of the project are both scheduled to commence in 2027. The project supports the objectives of the Quality of Life Programme, one of the Vision 2030 realisation programmes, which aims to establish Saudi cities among the most liveable in the world. In Riyadh, that ambition is being advanced by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City through the Green Riyadh programme, which will plant 7.5 million trees across the capital and raise the per capita share of green space from 1.7 square metres to 28 square metres by 2030. About Arada: One of the world's fastest-growing master developers, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives. The master developer has operations in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Australia, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Syria. Arada's vertically integrated scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness, industry, hospitality, investment and asset management. Arada has a project pipeline valued at $56 billion and a portfolio of more than 70,000 homes worldwide. About Arada KSA:Arada KSA is a real estate development company established to develop large-scale, world-class communities across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Founded as a strategic partnership between Arada and XTOPIA, Arada KSA has access to a land bank across the Kingdom with a collective value of SAR50 billion. Arada is one of the world's fastest-growing master developers, created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives. With a vertically integrated scope covering property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness, industry, hospitality, investment and asset management, Arada has a project pipeline valued at SAR189 billion ($50 billion) and a portfolio of more than 70,000 homes across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Australia, the UAE and Syria. XTOPIA is a community-focused business building platform headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It identifies gaps in everyday life and builds, backs and scales the companies that fill them. Its portfolio includes TROFI, a food and beverage platform with more than 35 brands; BEFIT, a leading regional fitness brand; Beyond, its destination management and activations arm; and MHYA, its development platform, which is preparing to open its first flagship lifestyle destination, SOHO, on the Jeddah Corniche, by the end of 2026.