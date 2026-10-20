Prsoname Unveils Phase 2, Accelerating The Future Of AI-Powered Public Relations And Personal Branding

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE-born AI platform introduces intelligent automation, advanced PR tools and enhanced personal branding capabilities, empowering entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and business leaders to move from invisible to influential. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – October 2026:

PRsonaME, the UAE-born AI-powered public relations, personal branding and news content platform, has announced the launch of Phase 2, marking a significant milestone in its mission to transform the traditional public relations industry through artificial intelligence, intelligent automation and innovative digital solutions.

Further strengthening its international presence, PRsonaME is now a registered business entity in three key global markets: the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America and the United Kingdom. This strategic milestone reflects the company's commitment to building a truly global AI-powered communications ecosystem, establishing a strong foundation for international expansion, cross-border partnerships and long-term growth. PRsonaME is positioning itself as a technology innovation with global ambitions, connecting entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and business leaders across markets through accessible, intelligent and scalable public relations and personal branding solutions.

Following its initial launch in April 2026, PRsonaME is entering a new chapter of innovation with expanded AI capabilities, smarter workflows, enhanced user experiences and advanced tools designed to help entrepreneurs, founders, startups, SMEs and business leaders strengthen their visibility, establish credibility and build lasting influence in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

“We created PRsonaME with a bold vision: to disrupt the traditional public relations industry and redefine how individuals and businesses build visibility, credibility and influence. With Phase 2, we are moving beyond conventional PR solutions to create an intelligent, AI-powered ecosystem that makes strategic communications accessible to everyone, regardless of their size, industry or budget. What started as an idea in Dubai is now evolving into a global technology business, with registered entities across the UAE, United States and United Kingdom. This is more than a platform launch; it is about changing the future of an entire industry,” said Zeina Akkawi, Co-Founder of PRsonaME.

Built around its philosophy,“From Invisible to Influential,” PRsonaME aims to democratize public relations by making professional PR and personal branding solutions more accessible, affordable and scalable. The platform challenges conventional industry models by removing many of the financial and operational barriers traditionally associated with agency-led communications, enabling individuals and businesses to take greater control of their public image, storytelling and market positioning.

Phase 2 represents a significant evolution of the platform, moving beyond AI-assisted content creation towards a more comprehensive and intelligent communications ecosystem. The enhanced offering brings together AI-powered PR assistance, advanced personal branding assessments, executive profiling, strategic positioning, automated content development, improved dashboards and intelligent workflows within one integrated digital environment. These capabilities are designed to simplify the entire communications journey, from identifying compelling stories and developing media-ready content to strengthening digital presence and identifying opportunities for greater exposure.

“Phase 2 represents a major leap forward in our technology roadmap and our ambition to build a globally scalable AI-driven communications platform. We are integrating intelligent automation, advanced AI capabilities and personalized digital experiences to transform how entrepreneurs and businesses manage their public presence. Our expansion across three international markets provides the foundation to accelerate innovation, establish strategic partnerships and scale our solutions globally. Our goal is to make PRsonaME the go-to platform for anyone looking to build a powerful personal or business brand in the digital age,” said Premal Patel, Co-Founder of PRsonaME.

The latest developments also place greater emphasis on personalization and efficiency, with intelligent AI assistance designed to guide users through their PR activities, support strategic decision-making and streamline traditionally time-consuming processes. Through AI-assisted press releases, thought leadership articles, executive profiles, business announcements and other communications materials, PRsonaME enables users to develop professional content while maintaining greater ownership of their narratives and brand identities.

As entrepreneurs and businesses increasingly recognize the importance of reputation, credibility and digital visibility, PRsonaME seeks to bridge the gap between having a compelling story and knowing how to communicate it effectively. By combining established public relations expertise with the speed and scalability of artificial intelligence, the platform introduces a technology-driven approach that makes strategic communications more manageable for organizations without extensive internal marketing teams or substantial PR budgets.

“Visibility should not be a privilege reserved for those with the biggest budgets. Every entrepreneur, founder and business leader has a story worth telling, but not everyone has access to the tools, expertise or resources needed to communicate it effectively,” said Zeina Akkawi, Co-Founder of PRsonaME.“With Phase 2, we are taking another major step towards making public relations more intelligent, accessible and results-driven. Our vision is to empower individuals and businesses to move from being invisible to becoming influential, using technology to amplify their stories, strengthen their credibility and unlock meaningful opportunities.”

The introduction of Phase 2 comes at a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping how businesses operate, communicate and engage with their audiences. As digital platforms become increasingly central to reputation management, professional positioning and business growth, PRsonaME is positioning itself at the intersection of communications, technology and entrepreneurship, offering a model that combines the strategic foundations of traditional public relations with the efficiency, accessibility and scalability of AI.

“Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing how businesses communicate and grow, and the public relations industry must evolve alongside that transformation,” said Premal Patel, Co-Founder of PRsonaME.“Phase 2 reflects our commitment to building a scalable, technology-led platform that simplifies complex communications processes and gives entrepreneurs and businesses greater control over their visibility. We are not simply digitizing traditional PR services; we are creating a new approach to how public relations and personal branding can be delivered in an AI-driven world.”

Since its introduction, PRsonaME has focused on building relationships with leading entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystems with UAE Government marketplaces; supporting its ambition to make professional visibility and communications resources more accessible to emerging businesses. These relationships reflect the platform's broader commitment to empowering entrepreneurial communities, helping founders and startups communicate their innovations, establish market credibility and strengthen their presence among customers, investors and industry stakeholders.

PRsonaME is also advancing its expansion strategy across key global markets, including the United States and the United Kingdom. The platform's continued development reflects its ambition to establish a globally scalable communications technology ecosystem that supports entrepreneurs and businesses across different industries, markets and stages of growth.

Looking ahead, PRsonaME aims to further integrate artificial intelligence across the communications journey, connecting personal branding, public relations, media engagement, digital discoverability and strategic visibility within a unified platform. Its long-term vision is to create an intelligent ecosystem where individuals and organizations can build, manage and amplify their professional presence with greater confidence, efficiency and independence.

As the demand for accessible, technology-driven communications solutions continues to grow, the launch of Phase 2 reinforces PRsonaME's commitment to reshaping the future of public relations and personal branding. By placing intelligent technology and strategic communications capabilities directly in the hands of entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and business leaders, PRsonaME is working towards a future where influence is driven not by the size of a communications budget, but by the strength of a story and the ability to share it with the world.

PRsonaME | Corporate Boilerplate

From Invisible to Influential

PRsonaME is an AI-powered public relations and personal branding platform empowering established and emerging leaders to strengthen their visibility, build credibility, and become influential voices in the global marketplace.

The Meaning Behind PRsonaME

“PR” stands for Public Relations, while“PRsona” reflects Persona and Personal Branding.“Sona,” meaning gold in Sanskrit, symbolizes value and distinction.“ME” represents both the individual and the Middle East, where the platform has its roots and global ambitions.

Bridging the Leadership Visibility Gap

Many accomplished leaders possess exceptional expertise but lack the public visibility they deserve. PRsonaME bridges this gap by making professional PR, personal branding, and strategic positioning more accessible, affordable, and scalable through AI.

Redefining Leadership Influence

Today's leaders must do more than lead organizations. They need to communicate with authority, shape industry conversations, build trust, and establish a strong presence across multiple channels.

Where AI Meets Influence

PRsonaME combines public relations, personal branding, AI-driven content creation, media engagement, and professional development within one intelligent platform, enabling leaders to build influence efficiently through personalized, data-driven solutions.

Our Mission

To transform expertise into visibility, visibility into credibility, and credibility into lasting influence.