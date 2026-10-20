Samsung Electronics And Checkout Partner To Support High-Performance Digital Payments And Expand Samsung Pay
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Checkout already processes payments for Samsung Gulf Electronics, with new partnership creating a global collaboration across Samsung's digital commerce ecosystem
Partnership comes at a time when the majority of MENA consumers (63%) expect to shop online more often in 2026-2027, according to a Checkout study
AI-powered insights and data-driven optimizations from Checkout to improve payment performance and reliability at scale across Samsung Electronics' global payments infrastructure
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