Kolkata Police ASI Arrested For Allegedly Touching Woman Volunteer Inappropriately At Durga Puja Pandal WATCH

A 50-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Kolkata Police has been arrested after being accused of sexually harassing a 21-year-old woman who was volunteering at a Durga Puja pandal in the city. A video of the incident, which is said to have taken place on Saturday, October 17, has also gone viral on social media. The accused has been identified as Kabirul Islam, who is also named in records as Kabirul Hasan Mondal.

The officer is a member of the Kolkata Armed Police. Following the release of the viral video and the volunteer's formal allegation of sexual harassment, Kabirul was placed under arrest. In the video, he appears to be touching the woman inappropriately while she is seated on a chair on a busy street.

The incident allegedly took place a little before midnight near the exit gate of New Alipore's Suruchi Sangha Durga Puja pandal, where the complainant was stationed.

Watch Viral Video

@KolkataPolice Why is this man in uniform inappropriately touching a young female volunteer??? diara (@eldiara_) October 18, 2026

The 21-year-old survivor was on volunteer duty at the Suruchi Sangha puja pandal's exit gate on October 17 between 11 and 11.30 p.m., according to the FIR. The accused allegedly made unwanted physical contact with the victim, according to the complaint.

According to the authorities, the policeman's family has been made aware of the matter, and additional legal actions against him are in progress.