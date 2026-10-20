ADNEC Group Opens Online Registration for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 and the Accompanying International Defence Conference

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Abu Dhabi, 20 October 2026: ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has announced the opening of online registration for visitors to the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2027, the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2027, and the accompanying International Defence Conference (IDC).

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the events will take place from January 25 to 29, 2027, at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, the 2027 edition’s will provide a strategic platform to showcase the latest advancements in defence technologies and solutions, including artificial intelligence-enabled applications and innovative technologies. The events will also bring together decisionmakers, senior government officials, industry experts and specialists, alongside leading international companies operating across the defence and security sectors.

Prospective attendees of IDEX, NAVDEX and IDC 2027 are encouraged to complete their online registration at an early stage to facilitate a smooth and efficient visitor experience.

The 2025 editions of IDEX and NAVDEX delivered record-breaking results, attracting 206,073 visitors from around the world, representing a 55.5% increase compared with the 2023 edition. The events featured 1,565 exhibiting companies from 65 countries, including many of the world's leading defence and security organisations.

The total value of deals announced during the event reached AED 25.15 billion, marking a 10% increase compared with the previous edition and highlighting the exhibitio’s’ role in supporting the growth of the defence industry while creating new opportunities for business and collaboration among participating organisations.

Building on the success of the previous edition, IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 are expected to attract strong participation from official delegations, decisionmakers and leading global companies, creating further opportunities for networking, strategic partnerships and knowledge exchange. The events will also continue to strengthen the UAE's position within the global defence and security industries.



MENAFN20102026002825011509ID1111836456