SOFAZ Bonds And Money Market Instruments Make Up 33.9% Of Portfolio

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The share of bonds and money market instruments in the investment portfolio of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) amounted to 33.9% as of October 1, 2026.

This was reflected in a statement published by SOFAZ.

According to the report, the mentioned figure decreased by 0.8 percentage points compared to the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, during the reporting period, the share of equities in SOFAZ's investment portfolio stood at 27%, which is 1.2 percentage points higher year-on-year.

Furthermore, the share of gold in the fund's investment portfolio decreased from 32.8% (184.8 tons) to 32.3% (178.1 tons).

During the reporting period, the share of real estate and infrastructure in SOFAZ's investment portfolio rose by 0.1 percentage points compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching 6.8%.

As of the reporting period, the value of SOFAZ's investment portfolio amounted to $74 billion, representing an increase of $3.8 billion, or 5.5%, compared to the same period last year.