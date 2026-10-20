Iran Reaffirms Nuclear Stance, Denies Talks With U.S.

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran hasn't deviated from its negotiating framework or its principled position regarding its nuclear program, as this principled stance aligns with the country's national interests, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmaeil Baghaei said during a press conference held in Tehran on Tuesday.

This was stated in a statement by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"This was one of the topics discussed during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Tehran. However, any speculation regarding negotiations over the specific details of Iran's nuclear program is entirely baseless. Iran has not engaged in nuclear talks with the U.S. side, and therefore, there are no details to discuss with other countries," he stated.

Baghaei noted that Russia played a significant role in the previous negotiations that led to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Furthermore, Russia has consistently indicated its readiness to take steps toward de-escalation. Iran welcomes Russia's positive and constructive stance on these matters.

The spokesperson added that the Russian Foreign Minister's visit to Tehran is taking place within the framework of ongoing, routine consultations between Iran and Russia. Following the ratification of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, the two countries enjoy strong relations spanning a wide range of areas.

Recently, various claims have emerged suggesting that certain agreements have been reached between the U.S. and Russia regarding Iran's nuclear program, specifically concerning the removal of 400 kg of uranium, enriched to 60%, from Iran.