Leyla Aliyeva, Oguljahan Atabayeva And Saida Mirziyoyeva Hold Trilateral Meeting In Ashgabat (PHOTO)
Oguljahan Atabayeva described the MAMA“Mother Nature” international art exhibition, scheduled to be held in Ashgabat, as an important event that brings countries together through shared spiritual and cultural values and similar approaches to social and humanitarian issues.
Highlighting the importance of environmental protection and cooperation within regional and international organizations, Oguljahan Atabayeva expressed confidence that the exhibition would also mark a concrete step towards protecting the environment.
Leyla Aliyeva emphasized that joint efforts could help implement a range of important environmental projects. Recalling her visit to the Charitable Foundation, she said she had personally witnessed the high level of care provided to children, adding that the exhibition was another step towards promoting kindness and compassion.
Saida Mirziyoyeva noted that such meetings create new opportunities, particularly by bringing people together around the shared aspiration to care for others and build the future on this foundation.
She emphasized that what matters most for every child is to feel cared for and safe alongside their mother, and to know that they are loved and will always be heard.
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