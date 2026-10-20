Azerbaijan's Zangilan Hydropower Plants Generate 215M Kwh To Date (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A total of 215 million kilowatt-hours of environmentally friendly green energy have been generated since the commissioning of the hydropower plants in Azerbaijan's Zangilan.

This was announced in a statement by Azerenergy.

According to the information, Zangilan, marking City Day today, is transforming into one of Azerbaijan's green energy hubs, thanks to energy projects implemented following its liberation from occupation.

"The largest series of hydroelectric power plants constructed in the liberated territories following the 44-day Patriotic War is located in the Zangilan district, on the Okhchuchay River, a left tributary of the Araz River. Built as a cascade by Azerenergy OJSC in accordance with the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, this series comprises the Jahangirbayli, Zangilan, Shayifli, and Sarigishlaq hydropower plants, each with a capacity of 10.5 megawatts. With a combined capacity of 42 megawatts, these plants were commissioned between 2023 and 2024.

Since their commissioning, the plants have generated 215 million kilowatt-hours of environmentally friendly 'green energy.' This has resulted in the saving of 47 million cubic meters of natural gas and prevented the emission of 90,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere," the report said

The report noted that approximately 40% of the energy produced is directed toward meeting the electricity demand within the liberated territories, while the remaining 60% is transmitted into the country's national power grid.

According to the information, the hydropower plants in Zangilan make a significant contribution both to the energy supply of the region and to the expansion of Azerbaijan's green energy production.

The report noted that the Zangilan substation is one of the first 110 kV substations constructed by Azerenergy in the territories liberated from occupation. Commissioned on October 20, 2021, with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the substation has played a significant role in the restoration of the energy infrastructure in the liberated territories.