Iran Says Ties With Russia, China Based On Mutual Interests

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran's relations with Russia and China are based on mutual interests, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Esmaeil Baghaei said during a press conference held in Tehran on Tuesday.

This was stated in a statement by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Iranian side is not naive and is aware that all countries pursue their own interests," he pointed out.

Baghaei noted that, at the same time, Iran has identified mutual interests with both Russia and China. Certain contracts and agreements exist with both nations.

The spokesperson affirmed that Iran remains committed to advancing its relations with China, regardless of statements made by other parties.

Speaking about the visit to Tehran by the Chief of the Pakistan Armed Forces, General Syed Asim Munir, Baghaei added that exchanges at various levels take place between Iran and Pakistan. Iran's relationship with Pakistan is of great importance. While some of the interactions between the two countries touch upon matters related to discussions between Iran and the U.S., the primary focus remains on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation.

The next escalation in U.S.-Iranian relations began on July 8. On that day, for the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, U.S. forces launched a series of strikes on Iranian territory, allegedly in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the suspension of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking U.S. targets located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman. As a result of the conflict, maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz came to a standstill.