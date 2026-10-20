Uzbekistan, Georgia Seek To Expand Trade, Industrial Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Georgia discussed expanding regional trade, attracting investment and developing joint industrial projects ahead of an international business forum scheduled to take place in Tashkent in late November and early December 2026, on October 19 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Alisher Shaykhov, an adviser to the chamber's chairman, and Irakli Kvanchakhadze, Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Embassy of Georgia to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The parties discussed preparations for the international business forum titled“New Uzbekistan - at the Crossroads of Global Trade Routes,” scheduled for Nov. 29–Dec. 1 and Dec. 4–5 in Tashkent.

The talks focused on expanding regional trade and economic ties, strengthening industrial cooperation, implementing joint manufacturing projects, attracting investment, and exchanging technologies and expertise. The sides also explored opportunities to jointly access markets in third countries.

Participants emphasized the importance of selecting companies in advance and identifying specific areas for business cooperation to improve the forum's effectiveness. They also highlighted the need to monitor the implementation of agreements reached during the event.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to coordinate participation in the forum, continue cooperation between chambers of commerce and industry, and further strengthen trade and economic ties between Uzbekistan and businesses across the region.