Sword Appoints Dr. Adam Wolfberg as Chief Medical Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Virta Health Chief Medical Officer and Women's Health Specialist joins Sword to lead clinical strategy for healthcare's AI moonshot moment

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 - Sword, the world's leading AI health company, announced the appointment of Adam Wolfberg, MD, MPH, as Chief Medical Officer. In his role, Dr. Wolfberg will lead Sword's clinical strategy, evidence generation, and medical operations, working closely with the clinical and AI teams. In this role, he will bridge clinical guidance with AI development, embedding clinical rigor and domain-specific safety directly into Sword's AI Care model.

Dr. Wolfberg brings extensive experience as a practitioner, academic researcher, and healthcare executive. Most recently Chief Medical Officer at Virta Health, he led the clinical team and evidence generation in diabetes and metabolic care. Prior to Virta, Dr. Wolfberg held leadership roles at Current Health, Ovia Health, and AthenaHealth. An OB/GYN, Dr. Wolfberg completed his residency at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, after earning his MD and MPH from Johns Hopkins. He went on to pursue his fellowship at Tufts, where he subsequently was on faculty and held a NIH-funded clinical research position.

“Reimagining healthcare with clinical intelligence is the moonshot of our generation, and executing it safely requires rigorous clinical leadership,” said Virgílio Bento, founder and CEO of Sword.“Adam's career – from high-risk obstetrics and NIH-funded research to scaling clinical operations at innovative healthcare companies – gives him unique insight into how medicine must evolve. His leadership will be instrumental as we deliver proactive, precise AI Care at population scale.”

Sword is building frontier models purpose-built for healthcare, supported by open-source safety and evaluation frameworks like MindEval and MindGuard. By pairing the intelligence with licensed clinicians across the patient journey, Sword breaks free from appointment constraints to deliver continuous, proactive care and superior clinical outcomes.

“Delivering on the promise of AI in healthcare requires an exceptionally rare combination: developing frontier AI models while maintaining uncompromised clinical safety and proven outcomes,” said Dr. Wolfberg.“Sword stands alone in mastering both sides of that equation. Co-creating proprietary AI directly with clinicians ensures care is delivered safely, responsibly, and with humanity at the center. I am thrilled to join as Sword's newer products, cardiometabolic care, women's health, and mental health, demonstrate such incredible promise.”

In addition to his clinical and industry career, Dr. Wolfberg is an author and journalist whose work on medicine and healthcare has appeared in The New England Journal of Medicine, The Wall Street Journal, Slate, The Atlantic, and The Boston Globe. He is the author of Fragile Beginnings (Beacon Press, 2012), an exploration of newborn intensive care and maternal-fetal medicine.

About Sword

For most of history, access to high-quality healthcare has been a privilege of circumstance. Sword exists to change that. As a frontier AI company, Sword builds the foundational models that healthcare needs, training them for clinical reasoning and safety. Its AI Care platform puts those models to work alongside licensed clinicians and care teams, treating more than 1 million patients directly across physical pain, women's health, mental health, and cardiometabolic care, and orchestrating care for millions more worldwide. Sword is trusted by thousands of the world's most sophisticated organizations, including sovereign governments, the US military, and the largest Fortune 500 companies, delivering high-quality care and more than $1.5 billion in healthcare savings to date. Learn more at sword.com.

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Sword Appoints Dr. Adam Wolfberg as Chief Medical Officer

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