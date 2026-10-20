TAWAL Signs Agreement With Samsung For Network Asset Monitoring And Management

TAWAL and Samsung Electronics Saudi Arabia sign a supply and training agreement to enhance network asset monitoring and management using SmartThings Pro.

The agreement covers SmartThings Pro for multi-site management, automated alerts, energy analytics, systems integration and asset-tracking devices.

- Eng. Mohammed Alhakbani, Chief Executive Officer of TAWALRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TAWAL, Saudi Arabia's leading digital infrastructure company, has signed a supply and training agreement with Samsung Electronics Saudi Arabia to use the SmartThings Pro platform to enhance the monitoring and management of its network assets, supporting operational efficiency and network reliability.The agreement covers multi-site management through the platform and automated alerts to help operational teams monitor asset status and identify developments requiring attention. It also includes the use of asset-tracking devices to support monitoring and management activities.The collaboration also covers energy data analytics and reporting to help understand and track consumption patterns, alongside integration of the platform with TAWAL's systems through enterprise application programming interfaces (APIs), enabling data exchange to support asset monitoring and operations management.Eng. Mohammed Alhakbani, Chief Executive Officer of TAWAL, said the agreement forms part of the company's ongoing efforts to adopt smart technologies and improve the way it manages its digital infrastructure, enhancing operational efficiency and network reliability. He added:“Through our collaboration with Samsung, we look forward to using advanced digital solutions for asset monitoring and data analytics to support operational decision-making and enable more efficient management of our assets across the Kingdom.”Daniel Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa Regional Headquarters in Saudi Arabia, said:“Managing assets across multiple sites requires clear information that teams can use in their daily decisions. This is the focus of our collaboration with TAWAL. We look forward to using SmartThings Pro in a way that aligns with the company's systems and operational needs, and to making better use of monitoring and energy data to oversee assets, supporting operational efficiency and network reliability.”TAWAL is the region's largest telecommunications tower company, with a portfolio of more than 30,000 telecommunications towers across five countries: Saudi Arabia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia and Pakistan. The company provides integrated solutions for tower design, construction and management, infrastructure sharing and in-building coverage, enabling telecommunications operators to expand their networks and improve efficiency. These solutions support digital transformation and the development of communications services, advancing Saudi Vision 2030 objectives for digital infrastructure and smart cities in the Kingdom.

Abdullah Alshehri

MARBS

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TAWAL Signs Agreement with Samsung for Network Asset Monitoring and Management News Provided By MARBS October 20, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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