Delhi Govt Announces Comprehensive Winter Action Plan To Combat Pollution From Nov 1

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a comprehensive Winter Action Plan to combat rising pollution during the winter season, with precautionary measures scheduled to be implemented from November 1 to February 28 under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The plan includes a 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy, restrictions on the entry of vehicles from outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards, strict measures against construction dust, AI-based monitoring of construction sites, and a 50 per cent work-from-home approach.

The government will also promote public transport, including electric buses, the Metro, and last-mile connectivity, along with carpooling.

Chief Minister Gupta appealed to residents to contribute to the fight against pollution through a video message posted on X.

"Last year, it was around this time that people demanded the strictest possible action. That same inspiration led to progressive action this year. We decided what to do and what not to do throughout the winter season. A Winter Action Plan has been developed from November 1 to February 28."

The Chief Minister said vehicles below BS-VI standards would not be allowed to enter Delhi from November 1, while the 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy would also be enforced.

"We will follow this together. The government has made electric buses available. Metro routes have been extended, and work is underway to improve last-mile connectivity. Construction activities will be restricted, and work from home will also be implemented," she said.

Gupta emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in addressing the pollution crisis, adding,“We will fulfil our responsibility together. Our Delhi, our responsibility.”

The Chief Minister said the government was taking timely and stringent measures to tackle winter pollution.

She stated that vehicles coming from outside Delhi that do not comply with BS-VI emission standards would be barred from entering the national capital from November 1 to January 31. Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) would also be denied fuel under the proposed policy.

The Winter Action Plan also includes restrictions on construction and demolition activities, AI-based monitoring of construction sites, staggered office timings, and a 50 per cent work-from-home arrangement.

The government aims to make transportation more environmentally friendly by strengthening public transport services and encouraging carpooling.

Emphasising the need for public participation, CM Gupta said every step mattered in ensuring cleaner air for residents and reiterated the message:“Our Delhi, our responsibility.”