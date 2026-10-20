IAF Chief A.P. Singh Takes Final Trainer Sortie In Kiran Aircraft With His First Flying Instructor

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 20 (IANS) Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh on Tuesday flew a HJT-16 Kiran Mk-1 trainer aircraft at the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal, near here, undertaking his final trainer sortie and bringing a memorable chapter of his flying career to a close.

Air Chief Marshal Singh flew alongside his first flying instructor, Wing Commander V.S. Kochar (retd).

The 55-minute sortie held special significance as the IAF chief returned to the same type of aircraft in which he began his flying journey, flying with the instructor who first taught him, in an aircraft bearing the tail number U 707.

"The occasion marked a poignant reunion between instructor and student, reconnecting the CAS with the beginnings of his flying journey in the Indian Air Force," an IAF official said.

Air Chief Marshal Singh undertook his maiden flying sortie on January 28, 1984. More than four decades later, Tuesday's flight in the Kiran aircraft brought his journey as a pilot in the Indian Air Force full circle, symbolising the enduring bond between a pilot, his instructor and the skies that shape a professional flying career.

"The occasion was a tribute to the rich tradition of flying training in the Indian Air Force and to the invaluable role played by flying instructors in nurturing generations of air warriors. The instructors remain mentors throughout the life of the aircrew," officials said.

Returning to the Kiran, an iconic trainer aircraft that has played a significant role in training generations of IAF pilots, added to the emotional and professional significance of the sortie.

Following the flight, Air Chief Marshal Singh was accorded a water cannon salute, marking the conclusion of the special sortie.

With Tuesday's flight, the IAF chief completed a distinguished chapter of his flying career, reflecting on the experience, discipline and commitment that have defined his long association with the Indian Air Force.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Air Chief Marshal Singh described the experience as a dream come true and expressed gratitude to his first flying instructor.

"It was really a dream come true. I started my journey with the same aircraft. I think I must be the only chief who is retiring while the basic aircraft he flew is still serving. So, I think I'm very grateful. I'm very grateful to my instructor, Wing Commander Kochhar Sir, who taught me flying in the beginning, in this place itself. And so, I just wanted the circle to be complete," he said.

Recalling the beginning of his flying career, the IAF chief said his first sortie had taken place at the same location, in the same aircraft and alongside the same instructor.

"I did my first sortie on Jan 28, way back in 1984, in this very place with him, in a Kiran aircraft. And today, I did my last sortie in uniform with him in the same Kiran aircraft," he added.

Wing Commander Kochar (retd), who accompanied the IAF chief on the memorable flight, also spoke to reporters and expressed happiness at the opportunity to fly with his former student once again.

"He is the brightest person ever. He made my dream also come true to get one more trip. Now I'm 73. So, to get another trip with the bestest person ever in this world, the best Chief, I hope the Air Force goes even higher," he said.

Air Chief Marshal Singh is scheduled to superannuate on October 31, 2026. Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, who is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, will succeed him as the next Chief of the Indian Air Force.