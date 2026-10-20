Palaniswami Questions CM Vijay's Silence Over TVK Man's 'Link' To Rs 400 Crore Drug Seizure

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday demanded an explanation from Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay over the alleged involvement of a TVK functionary in a major narcotics seizure in Nagapattinam district, questioning the ruling party's commitment to combating drugs.

In a statement, Palaniswami cited the reported seizure of 137 kg of processed methamphetamine crystals, estimated to be worth around Rs 400 crore, from Boobalan, whom he identified as a TVK functionary from the district.

Referring to a Union Finance Ministry press release concerning the operation, the opposition leader described the haul as one of the largest narcotics seizures reported along Tamil Nadu's coastal belt in recent years.

Palaniswami questioned why the Chief Minister had remained silent despite the allegations involving a person associated with his party.

He demanded that CM Vijay explain his position on the seizure and the alleged political connection.

The AIADMK leader also drew a comparison with the case involving former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq, who was arrested by Central agencies during the previous government's tenure in connection with an alleged international drug trafficking network. That case involved pseudoephedrine, a chemical used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Palaniswami invoked it to question the conduct of successive ruling parties when allegations of narcotics trafficking surfaced against individuals linked to them.

Turning to the present seizure, he expressed concern over the reported recovery of processed methamphetamine crystals and questioned the credibility of the state government's anti-drug awareness initiatives.

He specifically referred to an anti-drug marathon organised by CM Vijay, asking how the government could promote such campaigns while a ruling party functionary was allegedly connected to a narcotics haul of this scale.

Palaniswami's criticism centred on what he portrayed as a gap between the government's public messaging against drug abuse and its response to allegations involving its own party members.

He sought a response from the Chief Minister on both the reported seizure and Boobalan's alleged association with TVK.

The statement placed the Nagapattinam operation at the centre of the opposition's attack on the government's anti-narcotics campaign, with Palaniswami pressing CM Vijay to address the allegations publicly.

The material cited in the statement did not include a response from CM Vijay or TVK. The allegations against Boobalan, including his reported party affiliation, remain attributed to Palaniswami's account of the seizure.