Cisco Study: UAE Security Teams Are Moving Faster With AI, But Organizational Barriers Still Stand In Their Way
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) News Summary:
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AI is delivering measurable gains. Among UAE organizations using AI-powered security, 89% report at least a 25% improvement in threat-detection speed, and 85% report a similar improvement in response and remediation.
Security and network teams are not yet working as one. Only 41% say their security and network/infrastructure teams operate as a single coordinated team with shared visibility and tools.
Data access is slowing teams down. 40% say critical security insights are often missed because data is trapped in silos, and 41% spend more time manually collecting and correlating data than investigating threats.
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Coordination: 41% of UAE organizations say their security and network/infrastructure teams operate as a single coordinated team with shared visibility and tools, in line with 41% globally.
Data access: 66% say unified security data, providing a single real-time view across the organization, is one of the ways they manage security data. However, 40% say critical security insights are often missed because data is trapped in silos, and 41% say they spend more time manually collecting and correlating data from different systems than investigating threats.
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