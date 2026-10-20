Connectivity Must Respect Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity: Rajnath

Connectivity Must Respect Sovereignty

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday stressed that connectivity initiatives must be based on consultation and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, asserting that projects not founded on these principles would not be sustainable, according to the official press release of the Union Ministry of Defence.

Addressing the 25th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Singh underlined the importance of connectivity for shared prosperity. He said India supports initiatives that link markets, facilitate trade and create new avenues for development. The Union Minister cited the International North-South Transport Corridor and Chabahar Port as initiatives that could contribute significantly to connecting Central Asia with broader markets.

“Connectivity must be based on consultation and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries,” Singh said, adding that projects not founded on these principles would not be sustainable.

No Justification for Terrorism

“Terrorism results in the loss of innocent lives and disrupts investment & commerce. It radicalises societies and deprives youth of the opportunities they rightfully deserve. There can be no justification for terrorism, no double standards in addressing it, and no place for those who finance, support, or provide safe havens to terrorists,” Singh said.

Call for Efficient, Consensus-Driven Action

Recalling the deliberations at the SCO Summit in Bishkek in August-September 2026, Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had underlined the need for concrete steps by the organisation on security, connectivity and opportunities. The Defence Minister emphasised India's belief that economic engagement should be inclusive and mutually beneficial for all member states.

“India believes that the SCO must remain efficient and steadfast in its adherence to the principles of sovereign equality, consensus, and mutual respect. A greater number of institutions does not necessarily translate into greater achievements. New mechanisms should focus on clearly identified needs, avoid duplication, and prioritise delivering practical value to Member States,” he said.

Singh called for consensus-driven action to address the uncertain global economic environment, marked by geopolitical tensions, disruptions to trade and supply chains, concerns over energy and food security, and emerging technological divides. He stressed the need to strengthen resilient supply chains, facilitate trade and investment, and leverage technology to drive development.

Deepening Practical Cooperation

He also reaffirmed India's support for the adoption of an Action Plan for the Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation Programme for 2026-2030, emphasising that the benefits of economic cooperation must reach all sections of society.

Welcoming the decisions taken at the SCO Summit in Bishkek to establish the Universal Centre in Tashkent and the Anti-Drug Centre in Dushanbe as permanent bodies of the organisation, Singh said their effectiveness would depend on efficient coordination and timely execution of tasks. He also emphasised the need to move beyond physical connectivity by simplifying customs procedures, promoting digital documentation, improving logistics and adopting interoperable digital solutions to reduce the cost of doing business across the region.

Singh highlighted the symposium on financing infrastructure projects in Central Asia, held in Mumbai earlier this month, and expressed gratitude to Central Asian countries and SCO partners for their active participation. He also acknowledged the organisation of the first-ever SCO Asian Economic Dialogue.

India's Role and Global Initiatives

Emphasising that the SCO's success should be measured by the opportunities it creates for people, Singh said,“Our success should be measured by the opportunities we create for youth, new markets we open for our entrepreneurs, technologies we make available to our farmers and small-scale business owners, and the connections we foster among societies.”

The Minister said India's development experience demonstrated the transformative potential of technology and innovation in driving growth and delivering solutions. He highlighted India's Digital Public Infrastructure, which has transformed public service delivery and enhanced financial inclusion, as well as the country's start-up ecosystem. He added that India's emphasis on women-led development was rooted in the belief that women play a defining role in shaping the path of development.

Singh also underlined India's global initiatives, including the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, which contribute to affordable clean energy and climate-resilient development. He said Mission LiFE promotes sustainable lifestyles and responsible consumption, while the Global Biofuel Alliance fosters cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions.

Charting a Forward-Looking Roadmap

Calling upon the SCO to build on the strong foundation established over the past 25 years, Singh urged member states to chart a forward-looking roadmap focused on consensus-driven cooperation and tangible outcomes. He reaffirmed India's commitment to working closely with all member states and invited them to participate in the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, which India will host later this year.

The meeting reviewed progress in multilateral economic and trade cooperation among SCO member states and discussed measures to strengthen cooperation in transport, finance, the digital economy and social development. The heads of delegation adopted the Joint Communiqué of the 25th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, including the SCO budget for 2027, relevant financial and administrative decisions, and the PMTEC Action Plan for 2026-2030.

The SCO Council of Heads of Government is an important mechanism responsible for promoting economic and other areas of practical cooperation among member states. India has been a full member of the SCO since 2017 and continues to participate actively in its various mechanisms. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)