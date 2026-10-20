Kajol, Tanishaa Join Mother Tanuja For Durga Puja Celebrations

Veteran actress Tanuja on Tuesday joined her daughters Kajol and Tanishaa for Durga Puja festivities at the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. Draped in a yellow saree, Tanuja looks effortlessly graceful. Kajol also opted for a beautiful pink and orange saree, looking equally stunning. Several visuals from the pandal have surfaced online. One moment that truly stood out was Kajol touching her mother Tanuja's feet to seek her blessings. Kajol's son Yug was also present at the pandal.

From seeking Maa Durga's blessings to catching up with friends, North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity is buzzing with celebrity visits, festive cheer, and heartwarming reunions, making it one of the most fun-filled gatherings of the season.

Ranbir Kapoor visits pandal

A few days ago, actor Ranbir Kapoor visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. Dressed in a red-and-gold kurta paired with white pyjamas, Ranbir sought the blessings of Goddess Durga before greeting the paparazzi and posing for pictures. He also caught up with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who directed Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. However, it was Ranbir's impromptu singing moment with Harshdeep that soon caught fans' attention. In videos from the pandal that went viral, Ranbir was seen standing on stage with a microphone as Harshdeep began singing 'Kabira'. The actor joined her, singing along to the track and even turning his microphone towards the audience to encourage them to join in.

Significance of Durga Puja

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the Goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

Durga Puja culminates on Vijayadashami (Dussehra), which falls on the tenth day of the festival and celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)