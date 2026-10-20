Why Are Nasdaq Futures Falling Premarket? CRWV, NBIS, TSLA, SPCX, MU, ASTS, NFLX, SLS Stocks In Focus



Nasdaq futures fell in early premarket as the AI trade faces a fresh test.

SpaceX and Netflix report earnings after the bell today, followed by Tesla and Meta on Wednesday. Coreweave shares continued to slide, even as Cathie Wood's ARK Investment bought the dip on Monday, adding shares across two ETFs.

U.S. stock futures were mixed early Tuesday after a tech-led rebound on Wall Street the previous session. Investors are gearing up for a busy earnings calendar, with SpaceX and Netflix set to report after the closing bell today.

As of 4 a.m. ET, Nasdaq futures fell 0.3%, while Dow futures gained 0.2%, and S & P 500 and Russell 2000 futures were flat.

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500 Index, remains 'bearish', while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, remains 'neutral'.

The Tech Radar

CoreWeave (CRWV): Shares fell over 3% in early premarket trade even as Cathie Wood's ARK Investment continued to buy into the dip on Monday, adding shares across two ETFs.

Nebius (NBIS) shares fell over 2% in early premarket trade, tracking weakness across AI-related stocks.

Micron Technology (MU), SK Hynix (SKHY): The memory trade remains in focus, with reports suggesting that Micron's Taiwan union is gearing up for a strike on Thursday as a dispute over bonuses escalated.

Broadcom (AVGO) is drawing attention after announcing a 10-year cloud infrastructure agreement with Japan's NTT Docomo.

Intel (INTC) has reportedly asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for an exemption from restrictions on certain foreign-made advanced robotic equipment.

Alphabet (GOOGL): Google's Waymo is reportedly looking to expand its fleet to 20,000 vehicles by the end of 2027, bringing the spotlight on Uber (UBER) as well. Meanwhile, early Uber investor Jason Calacanis has said that the Alphabet-owned robotaxi operator could acquire Lucid (LCID) or Rivian (RIVN) as it faces scrutiny over its use of Chinese-made vehicles.

Trending Stocks

Tesla (TSLA)is on retail radars as it gears up for its earnings report on Wednesday. Cathie Wood's ARK has outlined a bullish valuation case for the EV maker. ARK's updated model puts Tesla's bull-case valuation near $ 5,000, driven by Robotaxi adoption and Optimus robots.

SpaceX (SPCX): Shares remained under mild pressure in early premarket trade ahead of its post-market-hours earnings report. Investors will be watching for commentary on AI-related revenue and financing needs, potential merger plans with Tesla and Starlink's expansion plans. This comes amid S & P Global's warnings on six hyperscalers that include SpaceX. It has said that some debt-related obligations may be difficult for investors and rating analysts to see.

AST Spacemobile (ASTS) shares fell more than 2% in early premarket trading after Viasat filed a petition asking the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reject the company's request for additional overseas spectrum authority.

Sellas Lifesciences (SLS) is trending on Stocktwits retail radar as traders speculate about a potential buyout.

Netflix (NFLX) shares are rising marginally in early premarket trade as it gears up to report earnings later today, with investors watching for commentary on its content strategy, ad revenues and subscriber trends. On Monday, it signed a new licensing agreement with Brazilian media company Globo. Meanwhile, reports also suggest yet another high-profile exit from Netflix's film division.

Solstice Advanced Materials (SOLS): Shares rose over 1% in early premarket trade on reports that activist investor Starboard Value has bought a stake in the company.

Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Trump Media and Technology (DJT), United Airlines (UAL), Cerebras Systems (CBRS) and GameStop (GME).

What Else To Watch On Tuesday

On the economic front, investors will be watching for the release of housing starts and pending home sales data today.

On the earnings front, beyond SpaceX and Netflix, watch AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC), GE Aerospace (GE), RTX Corp (RTX), 3M Co (MMM), United Airlines (UAL), and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), among others.

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