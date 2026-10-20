Indian Railways: What Happens When You Pull The Emergency Chain On A Moving Train?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Ever wondered what happens when someone pulls the emergency chain in a moving train? Does the train stop instantly like they show in movies? We explain the real mechanism behind this.

Train journeys always give us great memories. Many people love sitting by the window and enjoying the outside view. You will find an emergency chain in every train coach. Everyone knows the train stops if you pull this chain. But what exactly happens when you pull it? Does the train stop immediately? How do officials find out who pulled the chain? We break down the exact mechanism behind this emergency stop.

The train does not stop immediately when you pull the emergency chain. Real life works differently from the movies.

Air pressure drop: The Indian Railways operating manual states that this alarm chain connects to the brake pipe through a special valve in air-braked trains. The valve opens and releases air when someone pulls the chain. This action drops the pressure in the braking system.

Driver response: The loco pilot notices this pressure drop through a gauge. The driver then reduces the speed gradually and stops the train safely. The moving train takes a lot of time to stop completely.

Alert system: The driver blows the horn three times to alert the guard and security staff. The loud hissing sound of the escaping air helps the staff locate the exact coach. Railway staff then reach the spot and identify the problem. They reset the chain mechanism and check the braking system before the train moves again.

You cannot pull the chain whenever you want. Passengers can use it only during severe medical emergencies, accidents, or fire breakouts.

Can you pull the chain if you miss your station?

Many people have this big doubt. You should never do this. You cannot pull the chain if you board the wrong train, miss your stop, or forget your luggage. Your small mistake delays that specific train and many other trains behind it. This delay causes trouble for hundreds of passengers. You should never pull the chain for personal reasons.

What happens if you pull the chain unnecessarily?

Railway officials will punish you if you pull the chain for fun or personal reasons. Section 141 of the Railways Act 1989 clearly states the penalty. Authorities can impose a one-year jail term, a ₹1,000 fine, or both if you disrupt the train communication system without a valid reason.