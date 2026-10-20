G42 and Yann LeCun’s AMI Labs sign MOUs to explore collaboration in AI for physical world
(MENAFN- trailrunnerint) ABU DHABI, Oct 20, 2026: G42, the Abu Dhabi-based global technology group, and its portfolio company Analog have signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Advanced Machine Intelligence. The non-binding agreements span frontier AI research, advanced compute infrastructure, sovereign enabled cloud and potential industrial applications.
Co-founded by AI pioneer and Turing Award laureate Yann LeCun, Advanced Machine Intelligence is developing world models: a new generation of frontier AI systems designed to understand physical environments, anticipate outcomes and support reasoning and planning. Analog brings its own pioneer to the partnership. Founder and CEO Alex Kipman, the inventor behind Microsoft’s HoloLens and Kinect and recognized with the Longuet-Higgins Prize for his groundbreaking work in computer vision research, moved to Abu Dhabi to launch Analog with G42 and advance Physical Intelligence.
The proposed collaboration would combine Advanced Machine Intelligence’s research with G42’s AI infrastructure, cloud and deployment capabilities, including Analog’s Physical Intelligence platform, to identify where world models could be applied across industries.
His Excellency Mansoor Al Mansoori, CEO of G42 International, said: “The UAE and France share a longstanding partnership rooted in trust, shared ambition and a commitment to responsible technological progress. At G42, we are proud to build on this foundation through our work with AMI Labs. Together, we are advancing the frontiers of world models and Physical Intelligence, opening new possibilities for how AI understands and interacts with the physical world.”
“World models are how AI will learn to understand and act in the physical world. The UAE brings together talent, compute at scale and deep industrial expertise, which makes G42 a natural partner as we explore what world models can do in real environments,” said Alexandre Lebrun, co-founder and CEO of Advanced Machine Intelligence.
The agreements provide a framework to exchange information, define shared objectives and shape future cooperation. Scope, commercial terms and implementation will be determined in separate definitive agreements.
Signed on the sidelines of the UAE–France Business Dialogue in Abu Dhabi, the agreements reinforce technological cooperation between the two countries and expand G42’s presence in France, building on its operational AI data center in Grenoble and its strategic partnership with Mistral AI, formalized in May 2025.
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Co-founded by AI pioneer and Turing Award laureate Yann LeCun, Advanced Machine Intelligence is developing world models: a new generation of frontier AI systems designed to understand physical environments, anticipate outcomes and support reasoning and planning. Analog brings its own pioneer to the partnership. Founder and CEO Alex Kipman, the inventor behind Microsoft’s HoloLens and Kinect and recognized with the Longuet-Higgins Prize for his groundbreaking work in computer vision research, moved to Abu Dhabi to launch Analog with G42 and advance Physical Intelligence.
The proposed collaboration would combine Advanced Machine Intelligence’s research with G42’s AI infrastructure, cloud and deployment capabilities, including Analog’s Physical Intelligence platform, to identify where world models could be applied across industries.
His Excellency Mansoor Al Mansoori, CEO of G42 International, said: “The UAE and France share a longstanding partnership rooted in trust, shared ambition and a commitment to responsible technological progress. At G42, we are proud to build on this foundation through our work with AMI Labs. Together, we are advancing the frontiers of world models and Physical Intelligence, opening new possibilities for how AI understands and interacts with the physical world.”
“World models are how AI will learn to understand and act in the physical world. The UAE brings together talent, compute at scale and deep industrial expertise, which makes G42 a natural partner as we explore what world models can do in real environments,” said Alexandre Lebrun, co-founder and CEO of Advanced Machine Intelligence.
The agreements provide a framework to exchange information, define shared objectives and shape future cooperation. Scope, commercial terms and implementation will be determined in separate definitive agreements.
Signed on the sidelines of the UAE–France Business Dialogue in Abu Dhabi, the agreements reinforce technological cooperation between the two countries and expand G42’s presence in France, building on its operational AI data center in Grenoble and its strategic partnership with Mistral AI, formalized in May 2025.
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