center3 and Epsilon Telecommunications Partner to Expand Access to Internet Exchanges in Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Epsilon becomes center3’s IX reseller partner, connecting Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam to international networks through one-IX
Singapore, 20 October 2026 – center3, the Middle East’s leading digital infrastructure provider, has appointed global connectivity provider Epsilon Telecommunications (Epsilon) as the reseller partner for center3’s Internet Exchanges (one-IX platform). This partnership marks another milestone in center3’s mission to contribute to expanding Saudi Arabia’s role as a global digital connectivity hub.
Through this partnership, global networks, cloud providers, content aggregators, and digital service providers can access and peer at center3’s IX platforms in Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam via Epsilon's international connectivity ecosystem.
As Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen its position as the digital gateway connecting Europe, Asia, and Africa, center3 is investing in the infrastructure and partnerships required to support regional internet growth, improve traffic localisation, and provide low-latency connectivity for both regional and international networks. Powered by the London Internet Exchange (LINX) since 2019, center3’s Internet Exchange platform has become a key interconnection solution supporting the Kingdom's expanding digital economy.
The addition of Epsilon as a reseller partner extends the reach of center3’s Internet Exchange platform beyond the region, streamlining connectivity between international networks and Saudi Arabia’s growing digital ecosystem. Through more efficient traffic exchange, enhanced network performance, and simplified market access, customers can benefit from improved connectivity and an enhanced end-user experience.
Hussein Alnajrani, Chief Commercial Officer at center3, said:
"The selection of Epsilon as our reseller partner represents an important step in expanding the global reach of center3 Internet Exchange nodes. Through our carrier-neutral data centres, international networks can connect to Saudi Arabia’s digital ecosystem and benefit from low-latency, secure, and scalable interconnection services. As demand for streaming content, cloud, and digital services continues to accelerate across the region, center3 remains committed to building the infrastructure and partnerships that enable digital growth and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a leading global connectivity hub."
Warren Aw, Chief Commercial Officer at Epsilon Telecommunications, said:
"It's great to work with center3 to enable efficient, high-performance peering in and out of Saudi Arabia. Together, we're making it easier for content providers to connect with users across the Middle East, APAC, and beyond. This partnership is an important milestone in our ongoing collaboration with center3 and supports growing demand for low-latency, high-capacity connectivity in the region."
The partnership is particularly relevant for bandwidth-intensive sectors such as streaming, gaming, digital media, cloud services, and emerging AI-driven applications, where proximity to users and low-latency interconnection are increasingly critical. As regional demand for digital content continues to grow, center3's IX platform provides a scalable foundation for efficient traffic exchange and localised content delivery.
About center3
center3 is a leading data center provider delivering world-class infrastructure and connectivity solutions to meet the surging demand for digital services across the Middle East and Africa. Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, center3 leverages an extensive network of advanced carrier-neutral data centers and subsea cable systems, supporting the Kingdom's ambition to become a global hub for digital services.
About Epsilon Telecommunications
Epsilon Telecommunications is a global interconnectivity provider, headquartered in Singapore with offices in London and Sofia, that simplifies how businesses connect applications and data around the world. Its Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, Infiny, provides businesses with a suite of high-performance connectivity and communications services at the click-of-a-button.
Epsilon offers fully-managed connectivity services with automation, orchestration, and a comprehensive approach to end-to-end service delivery, ensuring consistent and reliable connectivity to the world's leading data centres, clouds, and internet exchanges. Its services are powered by a carrier-grade global backbone with extensive presence across Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Asia, including mainland China and South Korea.
Singapore, 20 October 2026 – center3, the Middle East’s leading digital infrastructure provider, has appointed global connectivity provider Epsilon Telecommunications (Epsilon) as the reseller partner for center3’s Internet Exchanges (one-IX platform). This partnership marks another milestone in center3’s mission to contribute to expanding Saudi Arabia’s role as a global digital connectivity hub.
Through this partnership, global networks, cloud providers, content aggregators, and digital service providers can access and peer at center3’s IX platforms in Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam via Epsilon's international connectivity ecosystem.
As Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen its position as the digital gateway connecting Europe, Asia, and Africa, center3 is investing in the infrastructure and partnerships required to support regional internet growth, improve traffic localisation, and provide low-latency connectivity for both regional and international networks. Powered by the London Internet Exchange (LINX) since 2019, center3’s Internet Exchange platform has become a key interconnection solution supporting the Kingdom's expanding digital economy.
The addition of Epsilon as a reseller partner extends the reach of center3’s Internet Exchange platform beyond the region, streamlining connectivity between international networks and Saudi Arabia’s growing digital ecosystem. Through more efficient traffic exchange, enhanced network performance, and simplified market access, customers can benefit from improved connectivity and an enhanced end-user experience.
Hussein Alnajrani, Chief Commercial Officer at center3, said:
"The selection of Epsilon as our reseller partner represents an important step in expanding the global reach of center3 Internet Exchange nodes. Through our carrier-neutral data centres, international networks can connect to Saudi Arabia’s digital ecosystem and benefit from low-latency, secure, and scalable interconnection services. As demand for streaming content, cloud, and digital services continues to accelerate across the region, center3 remains committed to building the infrastructure and partnerships that enable digital growth and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a leading global connectivity hub."
Warren Aw, Chief Commercial Officer at Epsilon Telecommunications, said:
"It's great to work with center3 to enable efficient, high-performance peering in and out of Saudi Arabia. Together, we're making it easier for content providers to connect with users across the Middle East, APAC, and beyond. This partnership is an important milestone in our ongoing collaboration with center3 and supports growing demand for low-latency, high-capacity connectivity in the region."
The partnership is particularly relevant for bandwidth-intensive sectors such as streaming, gaming, digital media, cloud services, and emerging AI-driven applications, where proximity to users and low-latency interconnection are increasingly critical. As regional demand for digital content continues to grow, center3's IX platform provides a scalable foundation for efficient traffic exchange and localised content delivery.
About center3
center3 is a leading data center provider delivering world-class infrastructure and connectivity solutions to meet the surging demand for digital services across the Middle East and Africa. Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, center3 leverages an extensive network of advanced carrier-neutral data centers and subsea cable systems, supporting the Kingdom's ambition to become a global hub for digital services.
About Epsilon Telecommunications
Epsilon Telecommunications is a global interconnectivity provider, headquartered in Singapore with offices in London and Sofia, that simplifies how businesses connect applications and data around the world. Its Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, Infiny, provides businesses with a suite of high-performance connectivity and communications services at the click-of-a-button.
Epsilon offers fully-managed connectivity services with automation, orchestration, and a comprehensive approach to end-to-end service delivery, ensuring consistent and reliable connectivity to the world's leading data centres, clouds, and internet exchanges. Its services are powered by a carrier-grade global backbone with extensive presence across Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Asia, including mainland China and South Korea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment