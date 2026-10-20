Indian jeweller Vandana Jagwani looks at Dubai for first overseas retail expansion, debuts collection in GCC
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, October20 - Indian jewellery designer and entrepreneur Vandana M. Jagwani has chosen Dubai for her family business’s first retail expansion outside India, bringing the heritage of jewellery house Mahesh Notandass and its lab-grown diamond brand Vandals to a wider international audience.
Jagwani, the fourth-generation member of the family business and creative director of Mahesh Notandass, announced the move during a private showcase in Dubai on Friday. The event featured 35 pieces from the two brands, including a collection making its debut in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) before being shown anywhere else.
“Dubai is where we will build our retail presence,” Jagwani said. “The city brings together the clients we already serve from India, the Gulf and Europe, and it rewards long-term commitment. For a house with our history, it is the natural next address.”
The showcase also featured Jagwani’s award-winning designs and creations previously unveiled at Cannes, highlighting the craftsmanship and contemporary approach behind the two jewellery brands.
Founded in 1947, Mahesh Notandass traces its roots to Kundanmal Jagwani, who moved from Pakistan to Jaipur and began making jewellery. Vandana joined the family business in 2014 and founded Vandals in 2020, extending the family’s expertise into designer lab-grown diamond jewellery.
The event was conceived and delivered by Evogue Digital in two parts, bringing together media engagement and a private gathering of family-office principals and next-generation business leaders. The first session featured the jewellery showcase and a discussion with editors, while the second focused on succession, legacy and innovation in family-owned enterprises.
Evogue Digital founder Prarthana Nandwani, a Dubai-born entrepreneur whose father established his first company in Dubai 40 years ago, brought her own family business experience to the programme. She moderated From Legacy to Legendary, an afternoon tea attended by 15 family-office principals and next-generation leaders.
The discussion explored how the next generation can preserve the values and expertise of established family businesses while adapting to changing markets, developing new ventures and preparing for succession.
By combining media engagement with a focused leadership discussion, the programme placed Jagwani’s expansion plans within a broader conversation about the future of family enterprises.
Jagwani’s international profile has also grown beyond jewellery. She spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2026 and was named a Global Young Leader 40 Under 40 by The Brand Story in July.
Dubai’s established jewellery trade and international luxury market make it a strategic base for the family’s overseas ambitions, connecting an Indian heritage business with customers across the Gulf, Europe and beyond.
Jagwani, the fourth-generation member of the family business and creative director of Mahesh Notandass, announced the move during a private showcase in Dubai on Friday. The event featured 35 pieces from the two brands, including a collection making its debut in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) before being shown anywhere else.
“Dubai is where we will build our retail presence,” Jagwani said. “The city brings together the clients we already serve from India, the Gulf and Europe, and it rewards long-term commitment. For a house with our history, it is the natural next address.”
The showcase also featured Jagwani’s award-winning designs and creations previously unveiled at Cannes, highlighting the craftsmanship and contemporary approach behind the two jewellery brands.
Founded in 1947, Mahesh Notandass traces its roots to Kundanmal Jagwani, who moved from Pakistan to Jaipur and began making jewellery. Vandana joined the family business in 2014 and founded Vandals in 2020, extending the family’s expertise into designer lab-grown diamond jewellery.
The event was conceived and delivered by Evogue Digital in two parts, bringing together media engagement and a private gathering of family-office principals and next-generation business leaders. The first session featured the jewellery showcase and a discussion with editors, while the second focused on succession, legacy and innovation in family-owned enterprises.
Evogue Digital founder Prarthana Nandwani, a Dubai-born entrepreneur whose father established his first company in Dubai 40 years ago, brought her own family business experience to the programme. She moderated From Legacy to Legendary, an afternoon tea attended by 15 family-office principals and next-generation leaders.
The discussion explored how the next generation can preserve the values and expertise of established family businesses while adapting to changing markets, developing new ventures and preparing for succession.
By combining media engagement with a focused leadership discussion, the programme placed Jagwani’s expansion plans within a broader conversation about the future of family enterprises.
Jagwani’s international profile has also grown beyond jewellery. She spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2026 and was named a Global Young Leader 40 Under 40 by The Brand Story in July.
Dubai’s established jewellery trade and international luxury market make it a strategic base for the family’s overseas ambitions, connecting an Indian heritage business with customers across the Gulf, Europe and beyond.
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