European Tech Investment in Q3 2026: From Growth Capital to Public Markets
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) For two quarters, the story of European tech funding has been about where money was flowing and how it was organized. It focused on a few strategic sectors, with capital flowing through new funds, public programs, and credit. Q3 extends that story by showing some of those efforts in action.
According to Crunchbase, European startup funding edged up from $24 billion in Q2 to $25 billion in Q3. The more significant change came at the later stages, where investment rose from $12.1 billion to $17.3 billion. This suggests that the quarter’s momentum was concentrated in larger, more mature companies rather than spread evenly across the market.
Europe’s growing tech companies are facing a common challenge. Access to capital still lags behind ambitions and financing needs. The €3 billion raised by French AI company Mistral shows how international that funding has become, with investors from Europe, the US, and Asia. But there is progress on the European side, too. The new Scaleup Europe Fund helped lead the round and has backed other major companies, including Fever. As more businesses mature, some go beyond private investors, such as Italian software group Bending Spoons, which completed a $1.68 billion Nasdaq IPO, and two European quantum computing firms, IQM and Pasqal.
The Q3 investment story isn’t only about companies raising hundreds of millions. Other deals point to changes in established industries. AI businesses are starting to compete directly with traditional professional service providers. New tech is also addressing administrative burdens in healthcare.
In this edition, Zubr Capital, a growth equity firm investing in global tech companies, revisits the question Q2 left open: can Europe’s tech companies scale on European terms?
Who Leads Europe’s Biggest Funding Rounds?
In our Q1 digest, we saw funding clustering in fewer, larger rounds. By Q3, the focus shifted to who could lead these rounds as financing needs reached hundreds of millions or even billions of euros.
The previously mentioned €3 billion Series D for Mistral, described by the company as Europe’s largest tech equity round, was led by South Korea’s Samsung, with the Scaleup Europe Fund and US-based PSG Equity as co-leads. Lovable did something similar in Sweden by raising $400 million in a round led by US investor Menlo Ventures and co-led by the European fund. German autonomous systems developer Quantum Systems raised $1.2 billion in a round co-led by Blackstone, Advent, and European investors Noteus Partners and Airbus.
Most of these deals combined VC with corporate investors, private equity, and institutions looking for long-term commitments. That doesn’t mean European funds could only follow. Kembara led a $175 million round for German energy tech company Reverion. DTCP Defence led a $175 million raise for Britain’s maritime-defense company Kraken Technology. But leadership should not be confused with ownership or control. Defense-tech company Helsing raised $1.8 billion internationally, but said it remained predominantly European-owned.
How the Scaleup Europe Fund is Scaling
The fund's first publicly announced investment came in August when it disclosed a co-lead role in Finnish satellite company ICEYE’s financing (originally announced in June). The fund is targeting €5 billion to address late-stage growth-financing shortages for European tech companies.
Within weeks, the fund’s portfolio reached six companies: ICEYE, Mistral, Lovable, The Exploration Company, Tandem Health, and AI-chip developer EUCLYD. In September, Fever became its seventh portfolio company following a $250 million round. The fund led or co-led several deals, rather than merely participating.
The portfolio is diversifying quickly, spanning satellites, AI, semiconductors, healthcare software, and consumer-facing digital platforms. Fever is a good example. It helps event organizers reach new audiences, sell tickets, and optimize pricing internationally. This suggests the fund's unifying criterion is global scale, not a single strategic industry.
September also saw CriteriaCaixa and Dutch pension fund ABP committing €250 million each, with Allianz participating. That creates a route for institutional capital into European scaleups at a stage when their funding needs may exceed conventional venture-fund capacity. It is too early to judge the impact: €5 billion is a fundraising target, individual investments are not always disclosed, and entire financing rounds cannot be attributed to the fund. But Q3 showed that the initiative moved from an announced financing vehicle to an active participant in some major international transactions. Growing businesses, however, will eventually need alternatives to large private rounds.
Where European Tech is Finding Different Ways to Go Public
Mature tech companies often look to public markets for both fresh financing and an exit route for early investors. In Q3, these goals were pursued in different ways, showing that a listing's size doesn’t always equal the fresh money a company receives.
Bending Spoons from Italy completed a $1.68 billion Nasdaq IPO in July. About $954 million from the initial offering went to the company. Proceeds from shares sold by existing holders went to those shareholders.
Quantum computing companies IQM of Finland and Pasqal of France went public on Nasdaq through SPAC mergers rather than conventional IPOs. IQM received approximately €198.7 million in net proceeds from its transaction and related private investment. Pasqal had about $360 million in cash available at closing.
IQM also listed in Helsinki. Smaller European offerings ranged from German defense-antenna manufacturer SMAG (€30 million in Frankfurt) to French industrial-tech company D.A.T.E. (€12.6 million on Euronext Growth Paris). These reflect varying paths and funding scales, not evidence that European exchanges cannot support larger companies. It raises a question for the next stage of European growth: where will Europe’s biggest tech businesses choose to list?
Professional Services and How AI is Changing the Game
Most of Q3’s investment story centers on access to capital, but some deals reveal changes in where and what investors back. Beyond the headline deals, some smaller investments pointed to changes in established industries. Not just in the technologies used, but in how services are delivered and businesses are organized.
Professional services are an excellent example. AI companies are not limited to selling tools for accountants, recruiters, or other specialists. Some are evolving to offer the services themselves. Others focus on acquiring established firms, then changing how those firms operate. Belgian startup Spott takes the tool-provider approach. It raised €18.3 million in Series A funding for an AI-native platform used by recruitment agencies. By contrast, London’s Jack & Jill secured $40 million to develop AI agents connecting jobseekers directly with employers.
Accounting offers an especially clear contrast, with Berlin-based mika AI raising €6 million for AI-powered bookkeeping and tax filing for smaller businesses, bypassing traditional firms for routine tasks. Limetax secured €36 million to acquire tax and accounting practices and integrate them through a common AI platform (€6 million in equity and €30 million in acquisition debt from German banks).
For property management, Britain’s Dwelly raised $170 million to buy independent letting agencies, then connect them to an AI-driven platform. That combined $95 million in equity with $75 million in debt. Debt accounted for about 83% of Limetax’s announced package and 44% of Dwelly’s. Unlike subscription software businesses that primarily fund product development and customer acquisition, firms focused on consolidating traditional providers need capital to buy operating businesses. That is why the financing mix is so central to consolidation.
There is an opportunity to capture service revenue, not just software fees. That means more responsibility for staff, service quality, and regulatory compliance, especially when established businesses are combined with unfamiliar AI-driven processes. Q3 showed competing approaches, but it's still unclear which will scale best.
The Operational Challenge of Healthcare
Some healthcare investments focus on how services operate, rather than only on new treatments. That means more focus on documentation, scheduling, insurance checks, and billing. Sweden’s Tandem Health raised €86.5 million in a Series B led by the Scaleup Europe Fund. The AI assistant prepares patient summaries before consultations, supports clinicians during appointments, and handles documentation and coding afterwards.
London’s Penelope Health announced a $100 million funding commitment for technology that turns complex US health-insurance rules into structured information that providers and insurers can access automatically. Dutch startup Clementine secured €1.7 million for patient inquiries and appointment management in hearing-care clinics.
This focus on reducing administrative friction has commercial promise: less time spent on administrative work and more capacity for patient care. Adoption still depends on workflow integration, data security, professional oversight, and measurable savings.
How Zubr Capital Sees Q3
Q3 offered a partial answer to the question left by Q2. International investors remain essential for Europe’s largest rounds, but European capital, like the Scaleup Europe Fund, took meaningful lead roles. At the next financing stage, Bending Spoons, IQM and Pasqal used Nasdaq, while IQM also listed in Helsinki and smaller companies raised money on European exchanges.
Investors also backed AI businesses taking on traditional service providers and healthcare startups automating administration. The appeal of these models is clear, but the commercial results are yet to be proven. Nor is one quarter enough to establish whether Europe’s growth-capital gap is closing.
From Zubr Capital’s perspective, two developments are particularly relevant for growth equity investors. The first is the growing role of European capital in large funding rounds, giving companies more options as their financing needs increase. The second is the emergence of AI-driven business models that combine established service operations with technology and acquisitions.
The test ahead is whether European funds can continue to lead large deals, whether European public markets can attract larger issuers, and whether new service models can sustain growth. Scaling on European terms doesn’t necessarily mean excluding international capital. What matters is whether European companies have more ways to finance their growth — and can turn that capital into sustainable business value.
According to Crunchbase, European startup funding edged up from $24 billion in Q2 to $25 billion in Q3. The more significant change came at the later stages, where investment rose from $12.1 billion to $17.3 billion. This suggests that the quarter’s momentum was concentrated in larger, more mature companies rather than spread evenly across the market.
Europe’s growing tech companies are facing a common challenge. Access to capital still lags behind ambitions and financing needs. The €3 billion raised by French AI company Mistral shows how international that funding has become, with investors from Europe, the US, and Asia. But there is progress on the European side, too. The new Scaleup Europe Fund helped lead the round and has backed other major companies, including Fever. As more businesses mature, some go beyond private investors, such as Italian software group Bending Spoons, which completed a $1.68 billion Nasdaq IPO, and two European quantum computing firms, IQM and Pasqal.
The Q3 investment story isn’t only about companies raising hundreds of millions. Other deals point to changes in established industries. AI businesses are starting to compete directly with traditional professional service providers. New tech is also addressing administrative burdens in healthcare.
In this edition, Zubr Capital, a growth equity firm investing in global tech companies, revisits the question Q2 left open: can Europe’s tech companies scale on European terms?
Who Leads Europe’s Biggest Funding Rounds?
In our Q1 digest, we saw funding clustering in fewer, larger rounds. By Q3, the focus shifted to who could lead these rounds as financing needs reached hundreds of millions or even billions of euros.
The previously mentioned €3 billion Series D for Mistral, described by the company as Europe’s largest tech equity round, was led by South Korea’s Samsung, with the Scaleup Europe Fund and US-based PSG Equity as co-leads. Lovable did something similar in Sweden by raising $400 million in a round led by US investor Menlo Ventures and co-led by the European fund. German autonomous systems developer Quantum Systems raised $1.2 billion in a round co-led by Blackstone, Advent, and European investors Noteus Partners and Airbus.
Most of these deals combined VC with corporate investors, private equity, and institutions looking for long-term commitments. That doesn’t mean European funds could only follow. Kembara led a $175 million round for German energy tech company Reverion. DTCP Defence led a $175 million raise for Britain’s maritime-defense company Kraken Technology. But leadership should not be confused with ownership or control. Defense-tech company Helsing raised $1.8 billion internationally, but said it remained predominantly European-owned.
How the Scaleup Europe Fund is Scaling
The fund's first publicly announced investment came in August when it disclosed a co-lead role in Finnish satellite company ICEYE’s financing (originally announced in June). The fund is targeting €5 billion to address late-stage growth-financing shortages for European tech companies.
Within weeks, the fund’s portfolio reached six companies: ICEYE, Mistral, Lovable, The Exploration Company, Tandem Health, and AI-chip developer EUCLYD. In September, Fever became its seventh portfolio company following a $250 million round. The fund led or co-led several deals, rather than merely participating.
The portfolio is diversifying quickly, spanning satellites, AI, semiconductors, healthcare software, and consumer-facing digital platforms. Fever is a good example. It helps event organizers reach new audiences, sell tickets, and optimize pricing internationally. This suggests the fund's unifying criterion is global scale, not a single strategic industry.
September also saw CriteriaCaixa and Dutch pension fund ABP committing €250 million each, with Allianz participating. That creates a route for institutional capital into European scaleups at a stage when their funding needs may exceed conventional venture-fund capacity. It is too early to judge the impact: €5 billion is a fundraising target, individual investments are not always disclosed, and entire financing rounds cannot be attributed to the fund. But Q3 showed that the initiative moved from an announced financing vehicle to an active participant in some major international transactions. Growing businesses, however, will eventually need alternatives to large private rounds.
Where European Tech is Finding Different Ways to Go Public
Mature tech companies often look to public markets for both fresh financing and an exit route for early investors. In Q3, these goals were pursued in different ways, showing that a listing's size doesn’t always equal the fresh money a company receives.
Bending Spoons from Italy completed a $1.68 billion Nasdaq IPO in July. About $954 million from the initial offering went to the company. Proceeds from shares sold by existing holders went to those shareholders.
Quantum computing companies IQM of Finland and Pasqal of France went public on Nasdaq through SPAC mergers rather than conventional IPOs. IQM received approximately €198.7 million in net proceeds from its transaction and related private investment. Pasqal had about $360 million in cash available at closing.
IQM also listed in Helsinki. Smaller European offerings ranged from German defense-antenna manufacturer SMAG (€30 million in Frankfurt) to French industrial-tech company D.A.T.E. (€12.6 million on Euronext Growth Paris). These reflect varying paths and funding scales, not evidence that European exchanges cannot support larger companies. It raises a question for the next stage of European growth: where will Europe’s biggest tech businesses choose to list?
Professional Services and How AI is Changing the Game
Most of Q3’s investment story centers on access to capital, but some deals reveal changes in where and what investors back. Beyond the headline deals, some smaller investments pointed to changes in established industries. Not just in the technologies used, but in how services are delivered and businesses are organized.
Professional services are an excellent example. AI companies are not limited to selling tools for accountants, recruiters, or other specialists. Some are evolving to offer the services themselves. Others focus on acquiring established firms, then changing how those firms operate. Belgian startup Spott takes the tool-provider approach. It raised €18.3 million in Series A funding for an AI-native platform used by recruitment agencies. By contrast, London’s Jack & Jill secured $40 million to develop AI agents connecting jobseekers directly with employers.
Accounting offers an especially clear contrast, with Berlin-based mika AI raising €6 million for AI-powered bookkeeping and tax filing for smaller businesses, bypassing traditional firms for routine tasks. Limetax secured €36 million to acquire tax and accounting practices and integrate them through a common AI platform (€6 million in equity and €30 million in acquisition debt from German banks).
For property management, Britain’s Dwelly raised $170 million to buy independent letting agencies, then connect them to an AI-driven platform. That combined $95 million in equity with $75 million in debt. Debt accounted for about 83% of Limetax’s announced package and 44% of Dwelly’s. Unlike subscription software businesses that primarily fund product development and customer acquisition, firms focused on consolidating traditional providers need capital to buy operating businesses. That is why the financing mix is so central to consolidation.
There is an opportunity to capture service revenue, not just software fees. That means more responsibility for staff, service quality, and regulatory compliance, especially when established businesses are combined with unfamiliar AI-driven processes. Q3 showed competing approaches, but it's still unclear which will scale best.
The Operational Challenge of Healthcare
Some healthcare investments focus on how services operate, rather than only on new treatments. That means more focus on documentation, scheduling, insurance checks, and billing. Sweden’s Tandem Health raised €86.5 million in a Series B led by the Scaleup Europe Fund. The AI assistant prepares patient summaries before consultations, supports clinicians during appointments, and handles documentation and coding afterwards.
London’s Penelope Health announced a $100 million funding commitment for technology that turns complex US health-insurance rules into structured information that providers and insurers can access automatically. Dutch startup Clementine secured €1.7 million for patient inquiries and appointment management in hearing-care clinics.
This focus on reducing administrative friction has commercial promise: less time spent on administrative work and more capacity for patient care. Adoption still depends on workflow integration, data security, professional oversight, and measurable savings.
How Zubr Capital Sees Q3
Q3 offered a partial answer to the question left by Q2. International investors remain essential for Europe’s largest rounds, but European capital, like the Scaleup Europe Fund, took meaningful lead roles. At the next financing stage, Bending Spoons, IQM and Pasqal used Nasdaq, while IQM also listed in Helsinki and smaller companies raised money on European exchanges.
Investors also backed AI businesses taking on traditional service providers and healthcare startups automating administration. The appeal of these models is clear, but the commercial results are yet to be proven. Nor is one quarter enough to establish whether Europe’s growth-capital gap is closing.
From Zubr Capital’s perspective, two developments are particularly relevant for growth equity investors. The first is the growing role of European capital in large funding rounds, giving companies more options as their financing needs increase. The second is the emergence of AI-driven business models that combine established service operations with technology and acquisitions.
The test ahead is whether European funds can continue to lead large deals, whether European public markets can attract larger issuers, and whether new service models can sustain growth. Scaling on European terms doesn’t necessarily mean excluding international capital. What matters is whether European companies have more ways to finance their growth — and can turn that capital into sustainable business value.
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