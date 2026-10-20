SalamAir signs Amadeus distribution agreement to accelerate global expansion
(MENAFN- Houbara Communicatons) SalamAir has signed a distribution agreement with leading travel technology provider Amadeus, as the Oman’s Low-Cost airline accelerates its global expansion. The agreement will give the carrier greater visibility and access to a wider range of markets through Amadeus’ network of travel sellers.
Steven Allen, Chief Commercial Officer, SalamAir, commented: “Our agreement with Amadeus represents an important step in supporting our continued growth plans. Expanding our reach through one of the leading travel technology providers will strengthen our presence across international markets, improve accessibility to our products, and support our vision of offering affordable travel options to more segments of passengers worldwide.”
The deal marks an important milestone in SalamAir’s broader strategy to strengthen its international presence, diversify sales channels, and improve accessibility for travelers across key global markets. Through the new agreement, travel sellers connected to the Amadeus Travel Platform will gain seamless access to SalamAir’s fares and services, enabling the airline to reach new customer segments and support growing travel demand across its expanding network.
Maher Koubaa, Executive Vice President Travel Unit and Managing Director EMEA, Amadeus, said: “Our growing relationship with SalamAir highlights our commitment to supporting the low-cost carrier segment. This deal reinforces how our solutions help low-cost carriers scale and compete globally.”
Steven Allen, Chief Commercial Officer, SalamAir, commented: “Our agreement with Amadeus represents an important step in supporting our continued growth plans. Expanding our reach through one of the leading travel technology providers will strengthen our presence across international markets, improve accessibility to our products, and support our vision of offering affordable travel options to more segments of passengers worldwide.”
The deal marks an important milestone in SalamAir’s broader strategy to strengthen its international presence, diversify sales channels, and improve accessibility for travelers across key global markets. Through the new agreement, travel sellers connected to the Amadeus Travel Platform will gain seamless access to SalamAir’s fares and services, enabling the airline to reach new customer segments and support growing travel demand across its expanding network.
Maher Koubaa, Executive Vice President Travel Unit and Managing Director EMEA, Amadeus, said: “Our growing relationship with SalamAir highlights our commitment to supporting the low-cost carrier segment. This deal reinforces how our solutions help low-cost carriers scale and compete globally.”
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